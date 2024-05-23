Top 5 GTA 6 screenshots from the first trailer

Rockstar hasn't released any official GTA 6 screenshots as of now, but fans have been breaking down the trailer frame by frame, and analyzing its different scenes. In fact, these have all been compiled into a collection of screenshots, as they seem to have been rendered in-game, some of them possibly taken from certain missions and cutscenes.

With that in mind, we have prepared a list of the best GTA 6 screenshots from the first trailer in this article, explaining what makes them so impactful.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

The best GTA 6 screenshots from the trailer, ranked

5) Wildlife in the Everglades

There are lots of flamingoes here (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 is set in Leonida, a fictional state based on Florida, and the center of attraction is Vice City, which is based on Miami. However, the map is also expected to have a marshland region based on the Everglades. The trailer showed several scenes of this swampy area, and one of them shows plenty of wildlife.

The above picture shows a flock of flamingos, along with some cranes, ducks, deer, and even wild pigs. Animals can be seen in several other scenes, but the large number of birds in this particular screenshot is quite impressive.

4) NPCs on the beach

One of the most impressive GTA 6 screenshots (Image via Rockstar Games)

Just like with the birds seen in the previous photo, this screenshot shows a large and diverse number of people (called peds in the GTA games) in Vice City Beach. These peds seem to be teeming with life as they're all engaged in different types of actions.

Rockstar also seems to have intentionally designed this scene to show the ped diversity as the people here have different body types.

3) Vice City Beachfront

The Vice City skyline is massive (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most impressive GTA 6 screenshots from the first trailer is the scene of the Vice City Beach taken from the sky. This shows how larger the beachfront is, compared to that of Los Santos.

Another obvious difference is the scale of Vice City; the skyline seems gigantic compared to any other cities featured in the franchise before. This screenshot doesn't even showcase the entire city, and it still looks quite big.

2) Lucia's face reveal

Lucia is seen inside a prison (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lucia, one of the two GTA 6 protagonists, is seen quite early on in the trailer, and this is what makes the above picture one of the most memorable GTA 6 screenshots. The animation itself is quite impressive here, as the face looks much more realistic than anything seen in Grand Theft Auto 5 or Red Dead Redemption 2. The hair also looks much more detailed and believable.

1) A beautiful sunrise/sunset

The sun rises over Leonida (Image via Rockstar Games)

Now, one of the most iconic GTA 6 screenshots is the one seen in the very beginning, when Leonida is revealed. This scene seemingly takes place outside of Vice City, near the prison where Lucia is being held.

There's a massive TV Tower in the backdrop, which is likely based on the real-life WTVY-TV Tower in Bethlehem, Florida. It's the tallest structure in Florida, so we're hoping that it will be the same in Leonida as well.

Another thing to note here is the stunning skybox, which is much more detailed than any previous game in the series. The lavender-pink color scheme also seems to match up with what Rockstar has been using for their promotional art, including the official artwork they've released.

