Top 5 GTA Online discounted vehicles to buy after October 20 weekly update

This week's discounted GTA Online cars are getting polarising reactions from most GTA Online players. Many players were expecting discounts on better vehicles such as the Terrorbyte and Pegassi Reaper.

However, this does not mean that every vehicle on sale this week is unsuitable for purchase. So, to make players aware of these hidden gems, this post will provide players with five of the best-discounted vehicles to buy in GTA Online following the weekly update on October 20th.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 discounted vehicles this week that players should consider purchasing in GTA Online

1) Comet Safari

Comet Safari's core design inspiration is the famous Porsche 911, which has then been heavily modified to give this car an off-road advantage. So, if players are looking for a vehicle they want to drive on uneven surfaces, then the Comet Safari will come in handy.

It also boasts excellent top speed and acceleration, making it suitable for off-road racing. Furthermore, due to its smaller size, this car is particularly easy to handle during tight turns.

It also has great suspension, especially compared to other off-road sports class cars, making this car entertaining to drive through mountainous roads. Players can get it for a discounted price of $355,000.

2) Zion Classic

Zion Classic is an old-school car whose design inspiration is the first-generation BMW. So, any player looking to have a classic car in their possession should surely purchase this car.

It is also a pretty popular drift car in GTA Online due to its rigid handling and lack of oversteering. The high amount of control players feel when they drive this car is another huge selling point for anyone looking for a car that is easy and fun to drive.

It also has an unexpectedly high top speed and acceleration rate; thus, it can be used for competitive racing. Players can get this car for $406,000 with this week's discount.

3) Vapid Bullet

The Vapid Bullet boasts a boxy, sharp-edged design that many players will find unique. It also has distinctive circular headlights on the front, giving this car a mesmerizing aesthetic.

So, any car enthusiast who wants to stand out from the crowd in GTA Online and eventually possess a Ford GT, the real-life car the Vapid Bullet is mainly based upon, should seriously consider purchasing this vehicle.

On top of this, the Vapid Bullet has an insane top speed and acceleration that is way better than any other sports class car in the game. The handling and brakes are also both responsive and easy to control. Players can get this car for an amazing discounted price of $77,500 only.

2) Karin Everon

GTA Online's map contains a variety of places, and it might get tedious to constantly search for vehicles that suit the specific spots players wish to visit.

So, to fix this problem, players can get the Karin Everon, an all-terrain four-door truck with huge tires capable of climbing almost any type of surface.

Thus, with this car, no place for players will be out of reach. Additionally, the Karin Everon also has high durability. Hence, players don't have to worry about constantly crashing this vehicle.

The only thing to keep in mind while driving this truck is its handling, which can cause this truck to spin out when driving it at high speed. Players can get this beast for a discounted price of $1,032,500 - $774,375.

1) Ocelot Locust

Ocelot Locust has a memorable futuristic design that will surely attract players who are into conceptual art and want to own a very identifiable vehicle.

The Locust is mainly based on the real-life Lotus Seven, which is then given many conceptual design modifications, such as removing the roof and front windshield.

This strange-looking vehicle also has amazing top speed and acceleration, making it a great choice for racing. Its handling is also very responsive, so veteran GTA Online players can use it to turn during sharp corners aggressively.

It does have a tendency to spin out if players are not paying attention when driving this car at high speed. However, this weakness can be improved and fixed with upgrades. Currently, players can get this car for $1,137,500.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes