Top 5 GTA Online Gerald Contact Missions to play (2x cash and 4x RP)

Rockstar is offering 2x cash and 4x RP on GTA Online Gerald Contact Missions and, as such, you'd naturally want to know which are the best ones. Gerald has a long list of Contact Missions in the game, including ones that were there from the earliest days of Grand Theft Auto Online. Rockstar later added the Last Play series of missions, which are generally a better choice if you want to make some money.

Despite the fact that Contact Missions don't pay much even with bonuses, they can be a good way to pass the time while you're on a cooldown period after a major Heist. With that in mind, this article lists the best GTA Online Gerald Contact Missions you can play right now.

Note: This article is subjective and the ranking solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best GTA Online Gerald Contact Missions ranked

5) Pier Pressure

Pier Pressure is a great mission for beginners as it's unlocked when you reach Rank 6 in the game. While it's usually not profitable, with a maximum reward of around $18,000, the latest GTA Online weekly update will net you a 2x bonus, bringing the reward to around $36,000. For the maximum possible payout, you'll have to spend more than 16 minutes on the mission.

Another reason for featuring this over some of the Last Play missions is that it's the best way to raise your Strength stat in the game. The pier will be filled with NPCs, and you can keep punching them without fear of repercussion as you don't get a wanted level while on this mission. This is also one of the easiest GTA Online Gerald Contact Missions.

4) Dish the Dirt

This is the final mission in the series of GTA Online Gerald Contact Missions that have been present in the game before the Last Play series was introduced. The reason for choosing this on this list is that it's the highest paying one in the series with a maximum possible payout of $20,000 and 2500 RP. The mission objectives are also fairly simple.

Just head out to the Grand Senora Desert near the Satellite Relay dishes and snipe out all of the Vagos gangsters. One of them will then run away and you'll have to hunt him down to get their coke. You will also be pursued by other Vagos gangsters while on the chase. Like so many other GTA Online Gerald Contact Missions, simply deliver the coke back to Gerald.

3) Death Metal

This is one of the most straightforward GTA Online Gerald Contact Missions, where you're tasked with ambushing a drug deal, killing everyone involved, and then getting away with the drugs. If you're thinking of using a weaponized vehicle or maybe some ballistic equipment for this mission, there are some huge GTA Online weekly discounts on these products.

2) Bad Companies

This is one of several GTA Online Gerald Contact Missions that falls under the Last Play series. This series was added alongside The Diamond Casino Heist DLC and they all have similar rewards for completing them. However, to maximize profits during a mission, you'll have to spend more than 15 minutes playing it. This will get you the maximum reward of $20,400 (on Easy difficulty).

This is a pretty straightforward mission where you act as a hitman for Gerald as he wants you to kill four Marabunta Grande gang members along with their boss. You'll then have to take a picture of the boss and send it to Gerald. All the targets will have guards with them, so an armored vehicle in GTA Online is suggested.

1) Fast Peddling

This Last Play mission involves killing some Lost MC members and stealing their products. It's pretty straightforward, as the Lost aren't really a powerful foe in Grand Theft Auto Online. You need to visit four different Lost MC businesses, kill them, steal their product, and bring everything back to Gerald. All the while, some Lost MC members will be pursuing you for revenge.

Also Read: All new Known Unknown Transform Races

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you played Gerald's Contact Missions before? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion