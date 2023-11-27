Top 5 GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition mods in 2023

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition did not live up to fans' expectations, much like the remasters of the other two Grand Theft Auto trilogy titles. However, there are several mods available for this game in 2023 that can fix many of its issues and elevate its overall quality. Installing them can make San Andreas' Definitive Edition a great experience for anyone playing it while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

One of the best things about these mods is that they are absolutely free of cost, which means anyone can access them. With that said, let's take a look at the top five Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition mods in 2023.

Top 5 GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition mods: More variety of vehicles, SA Open all interiors, and more

5) GTA SA - CJ face retexture 4k

Comparison between the Definitive Edition and modded face textures (Image via nexusmods.com)

The protagonist of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, Carl "CJ" Johnson, is one of the most beloved characters in the GTA series. Players were, naturally, disappointed seeing the lack of effort in his Definitive Edition character model, which did resemble him to some degree but wasn't much detailed.

This may seem like a minor issue to some, but it is a big deal for fans of the original game. The GTA SA - CJ face retexture 4k mod can, luckily, fix this problem. It replaces all of CJ's face and hairstyle textures with 4K textures, elevating its quality to a great extent.

Download link - GTA SA - CJ face retexture 4k

4) Definitive Edition Radio Stations Restored

This mod restores removed songs for all Definitive Edition titles (Image via nexusmods.com)

A big reason why the remasters of the GTA Trilogy aren't popular among fans is because they are missing several of the iconic songs found in the original titles. The soundtrack in each game is integral towards its setting and tone, and one of the reasons why these early 2000s releases are still so memorable.

Fortunately, installing the Definitive Edition Radio Stations Restored mod can restore all removed songs from not only Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition, but also from Grand Theft Auto 3 and Vice City's remasters.

Download link - Definitive Edition Radio Stations Restored

3) (San Andreas) More variety of vehicles

A screenshot of the in-game traffic with this mod installed (Image via nexusmods.com)

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas or its Definitive Edition does not feature vehicular websites like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online. Therefore, players can only get ones they find on the street with some of the most unique rides being quite rare.

That said, installing the (San Andreas) More variety of vehicles mod allows models like Phoenix and Euros to spawn in the NPC traffic. It affects the game's overall gameplay much more than the previous two entries, rendering the title's free roam element a little more fun.

Download link - (San Andreas) More variety of vehicles

2) SA Open all interiors

This mod makes some locked interiors accessible (Image via nexusmods.com)

GTA San Andreas features many accessible interiors, such as restaurants, stores, gyms, and more. However, the game also has some inaccessible interiors that only appear in certain cutscenes. The SA Open all interiors mod is perfect for players who wish they could explore those places.

It unlocks Sweet, Ryder, and OG Loc's houses, Wu Zi Mu's office, Doughnut Diner outlets in Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas, and many more locked interiors. Interestingly, the GTA 6 leaks suggest the next game in the series might also feature many accessible interiors.

Download link - SA Open all interiors

1) Save anywhere in San Andreas

The Checkpoint Save notification means progress has been saved (Image via nexusmods.com)

While autosave is certainly a very useful feature, having the option to save anywhere is much more convenient. GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition does not have that luxury by default, much like the other two Definitive Edition titles, but it can be added to the game via the Save Anywhere in San Andreas mod.

By pressing the button 5 on the keyboard, players will be able to save progress instantly, even during missions. This modded feature can be especially beneficial during challenging missions in GTA San Andreas.

Download link - Save anywhere in San Andreas

