Top 5 GTA Vice City Stories' characters of all time

GTA Vice City Stories is one of the best spin-off titles in the Grand Theft Auto series, and fans adore it for the story and gameplay experience it provides. Serving as a prequel to Grand Theft Auto Vice City, Rockstar Games released the game in October 2006 for the PSP, and it was later ported to the PlayStation 2 and 3.

The story follows several characters living in the city of Vice, which appears in both game variants. However, Vice City Stories introduces some new characters who did not appear in the sequel. Although all characters performed their roles admirably in the game, a few stand out among the crowd. This article lists and ranks five GTA Vice City Stories characters still popular in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 GTA Vice City Stories characters that fans still adore

5) Ricardo Diaz

Ricardo Diaz is a well-known name in Vice City lore, appearing in both GTA Vice City and Vice City Stories. While the character becomes an antagonist in the sequel, he is an ally of the Vance brothers in the prequel, assisting Victor Vance with various missions.

However, his relationship with Victor turns sour after Lance Vance borrows money from him and fails to return it. This incident caused a tense situation between them for a while. Nonetheless, Diaz proved useful to Victor as he assisted the GTA protagonist in killing Jerry.

4) Louise Cassidy-Williams

Louise Cassidy-Williams is one of the most popular supportive characters in the franchise. She is a friend and secret crush of Victor. While Rockstar Games did not let the character live for long, her short presence significantly impacted VIctor’s life.

Throughout the plot of GTA Vice City Stories, Lousie gets abducted three times: first by her spouse, then by Jerry Martinez, and finally by Armando Mendez. While the protagonist saved his crush the first two times, she was eventually shot dead by Armando Mendez, despite Victor's valiant efforts to save her.

3) Jerry Martinez

Despite being the main antagonist in GTA Vice City Stories' gameplay, Sergeant Jerry Martinez is one of the few villains in the franchise who is well-liked by fans. He is one of the Non-Commissioned Officers of Victor Vance at the Fort Baxter Air Base. However, he is the one who forces the protagonist to follow the path of crime.

Jerry Martinez is often involved in drug dealing and other criminal activities, and he eventually framed Victor and made him leave the military on false charges. However, the protagonist takes his vengeance by killing Jerry near the end of the story.

2) Lance Vance

Lance Vance is one of the most infamous characters in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, and fans despise him even more for betraying Tommy Vercetti in Vice City. He is the troublesome younger brother of Victor Vance, whose actions constantly jeopardize the latter's plans.

Despite his brother being a soldier, Lance chose the path of vileness and established the Vance Crime Family. However, Lance is constantly forced to save him from any situation because of his troublesome nature. His selfish nature is evident in both GTA games, as he is unconcerned about others until their issues directly affect him.

1) Victor Vance

Victor Vance is the protagonist of Vice City Stories and one of the most underrated characters in the franchise. Although fans learned about him in Vice City, the gaming studio revealed his backstory in the prequel, answering all mysteries surrounding his death.

Even though he eventually became a criminal, fans have always been sympathetic to the GTA Vice City Stories character. His life story is full of tragedies in which his partners constantly betray him. Although the game is 17 years old, fans still want to see a character similar to Victor Vance.

