Top 5 GTA 5 stunt jump locations that are hard to find

GTA 5 is one of the most diverse games in the GTA franchise. The game lets players enjoy many different features, missions, and mini-games. It was reported that the game usually takes around 50 hours to complete the main storyline and around 130 hours to finish everything including the side missions.

With the number of things to do in GTA 5, players can be found spending countless hours enjoying every feature in the game. GTA 5 features 13 different types of collectibles that players can find all around the map.

Stunt jumps are a returning collectible from previous GTA games where players can launch their vehicles onto the air to earn achievements and trophies. There are over 50 locations that players can launch off of and score insane airtime.

These stunt jumps are located all over the map. Some can be easily found while commuting around during free roam and missions, but others are hidden and tricky to locate. This list shows players the five GTA 5 stunt jump locations that are hard to find.

Top 5 hidden stunt jump locations in GTA 5

5) Raton Canyon

(Timestamp 18:15)

This stunt jump in GTA 5 is easy to miss for many reasons. The first being that it is in the middle of nowhere. Raton Canyon might be one of the least visited places in GTA 5 and even though players are traveling offroad on the trail, no one would suspect the rock to be a ramp for a stunt jump.

4) Burton

(Timestamp 9:18)

Although this jump is in the middle of the city, players can easily miss it as it is such a small gap that players need to jump through. On the bridge in Burton there is a small gap, which seems to be caused by an accident, players can drive off that gap to the freeway below to score the stunt jump. The gap is too small for players to notice while traveling.

3) Pillbox Hill

(Timestamp 9:40)

The stunt jump on Pillbox hill is one of the tiniest gaps that players can launch off of in GTA 5. The stunt jump is barely visible as it comes a little off the road and beyond a footpath. The stunt jump launches players to the road below.

2) Grand Senora Desert (Air strip)

(Timestamp 17:09)

The stunt jump in the Grand Senora Desert in GTA 5, which is right next to the air strip, is one of the most difficult jumps to spot. The stunt jump is very easy to miss as there is no indication that there is a jump-off spot here. The jump is just an elevated road which leads players to land on the airstrip.

1) Grand Senora Desert (Prison Jump)

(Time stamp 16:03)

This stunt jump is very difficult to find and even more risky to land. In this jump, players need to jump into the prison in GTA 5 which instantly gives them a four star wanted level. The jump is easy to miss because it doesn't have any indication that it is a stunt jump or a ramp, this feels just like jumping off a tiny cliff anywhere else on the map.

