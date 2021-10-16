Top 5 Indian GTA 5 RP servers in October 2021

Roleplaying has never been a popular genre in India. However, GTA 5 RP's growing popularity has spread to India, with American servers such as NoPixel, Mafia City, and Eclipse being popular.

In India, GTA has always been a popular choice for single-player games. Players and streamers are warming up to the idea of roleplaying as the anticipation surrounding GTA 5 RP grows. This practice has also caught the attention of a few Indian broadcasters, who have started streaming on Indian GTA 5 RP servers in Hindi to delight their audiences.

Below is a list of the top 5 Indian GTA 5 RP servers.

Best Indian GTA RP servers in October 2021

5) Indian RolePlay Server (IRPS)

Although this server is not as vast as the others on this list, it does have a large community with over 2.4k users.

Although IRPS has yet to host any well-known streamers or YouTubers, the server admins do their best to ensure everyone has a good time.

It's perfect for new RP players who want to learn the ropes without being insulted or booted out because they broke the rules. The mods are more tolerant of the regulations and prepared to forgive flaws because the server is small.

4) Legacy RP India

Legacy RP India is one of India's largest servers, with over 30K members.

Streamers including RakaZone Gaming, SKplz, and Sikhwarrior have used the server. Griefers are a persistent problem that players commonly complain about. The latter are uninterested in roleplaying and frequently interrupt the immersion of other participants.

3) Exo Life RP

Another popular GTA RP server in India is Exo Life. Shunick founded it in 2020, and it quickly gained traction, with over 10,000 users in October 2021.

RakaZone Gaming, Dynamo Gaming, and Shreeman Legend have all livestreamed on this server.

2) Subversion RP (SVRP)

Subversion RP India is one of the most popular GTA RP servers in India. RakaZone Gaming, Qayzar Gaming, and TbOne are just a few of the well-known Indian streamers who call it home. These broadcasters are famous characters who are active on the server regularly.

The server distinguishes itself from others by offering unique jobs such as mining, fishing, and poultry farming.

SVRP is one of India's oldest GTA 5 RP servers, modified to SVRP 2.0 in 2020 to combat DDoS assaults and increase stability. The server is one of the most popular servers in India with the release of SVRP 3.0.

1) Hydra Town Roleplay

Hydra Town RP was founded by popular streamer Dynamo Gaming, one of India's most successful gaming content makers with 9.84 million YouTube subscribers.

The GTA RP server has over 40,000 users, including well-known streamers like ROCK3T, Logan Gaming, Cosmic YT, and Dynamo himself.

The catch with this server is that it is intended for a family audience, with character development and roleplaying as the primary features. As a result, users must keep their language in check when playing.

Note: The list reflects the views of the writer.

