Top 5 most interesting facts about GTA 5 fans might not have known

GTA 5 is often said to be the game that keeps on giving, and that's absolutely true when it comes to interesting facts some fans might not know.

As GTA 5 is a massive game, there are bound to be loads of nuances that players won't know about. GTA 5 fans have a lot to learn about, whether it be the game's attention to detail, cut mission, or other nifty facts. For the sake of diversity, all three categories will have something listed in this article.

Some GTA 5 fans will know some or all of these interesting facts, whereas others will not. Either way, GTA 5 has many interesting facts worth discussing, especially since all of the facts listed below aren't related to one another (at least not directly).

Some of the lesser-known facts about GTA 5

#5 - Players can get stuck ragdolling permanently in some spots

Franklin is stuck (Image via DarkViperAU)

Most players don't assume a masterpiece like GTA 5 would have instances where the player could get softlocked. Surprisingly, it's a lot easier than one might think. The picture above shows one example of how players could get softlocked in GTA 5.

Here, the player moves a large vehicle to a flowing body of water, as seen above. The player then exits the vehicle, so the water will constantly push them against the door and the vehicle. However, the player won't die from this, and they cannot move in any way.

Likewise, they cannot swap to another character. The only way out of this predicament is to reset the game or open up GTA Online.

#4 - Players can drive boats in bizarre ways

A player flipping their boat (Image via DarkViperAU)

If the player uses their mouse to steer boats in GTA 5, they will notice that they can move boats in ways that are normally not intended or possible. To do this, the player needs to hold their left-click and move the mouse up and down very quickly. "Default Mouse Driving Control" has to be enabled with "Camera" for this to work.

Not too many players are aware of this for several reasons. For starters, boats are pretty niche in GTA 5, as they are often a better vehicle for players to use for traveling purposes (especially in GTA Online).

Likewise, not too many players play the "Camera" setting being turned on whilst in boats. Not only that, but players would have to repeatedly flick their mouse to cause their boat to move unrealistically.

#3 - Amanda's makeup becomes sloppier when she's drunk

Sober Amanda on the left, drunk Amanda on the right (Image via Vučko100)

Many NPCs have altered states where they might dress up differently or have different make up applied. In Amanda De Santa's case, her makeup becomes noticeably more sloppy if she's drunk instead of sober.

This is easiest to see when the player is playing as Michael and is hanging out with her. From here, they need to go to a bar, so both of them get drunk. Most players ignore the NPC's makeup, especially in such niche circumstances, but it shows the level of detail Rockstar has put into GTA 5.

This applies to all stages of GTA 5, where the player can hang out with her.

#2 - Different protagonists have different sleep cycles

Michael sleeping (Image via Zebra3girl (Tumblr))

If a player wishes to pass as much time as possible, it's best to sleep as Trevor than Michael in GTA 5. The reason for this is because every protagonist sleeps for a different amount of time. The number of hours they sleep will always be the same no matter what, but it differs from protagonist to protagonist.

Michael sleeps for six hours in-game. By comparison, Franklin sleeps for eight hours, and Trevor sleeps for 12 hours in GTA 5. It's an interesting detail that shows players how different every protagonist's life is from one another, especially since something like sleep intervals is incredibly minor in the grand scheme of things.

Some players like to point out that Franklin has a normal sleep schedule because he's the most normal of the group. Likewise, Trevor sleeps too much given how erratic he is, and Michael sleeps too little given how disruptive his life was.

#1 - There was a cut heist known as The Sharmoota Job

The idea of Trevor pretending to be Michael's wife as a heterosexual couple is amusing. Trevor has cross-dressed before, but it shows off how wacky this initial mission was going to be. Trevor is pretending to be Michael's wife because they're speaking to a real estate agent to scout out the house.

That part takes place in the second preparation mission, which would leave fans wondering what the rest of the heist would've been like. Fortunately, there are some datamined details about what the heist would've been about. All heist approaches involve stealing a safe, horse, and Patricia Madrazo.

The Night approach involved Michael and Trevor doing all of that at night stealthily. High Impact would've been an approach where those two would be dressed as mimes, tie up the party-goers, kill Patricia's guards, and then kidnap her. Finally, Clown Day Stealth had the duo doing funny clown tricks during the day to kidnap her sneakily.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Srijan Sen