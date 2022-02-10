Top 5 missions for making money in GTA Online (February 2022)

GTA Online has a plethora of missions to choose from to make money. While some players focus most of their time and energy on large missions like the Diamond Casino Heist, others are making just as much money grinding on much shorter missions.

This article aims to inform GTA Online gamers of the top five missions for making money in GTA Online in February 2022. The missions chosen are ones that can be completed in a matter of minutes and whose repeated completion will make players rich.

GTA Online grinders find their own favorite money missions in the game

The YouTube video above shows 5 missions that user Young Reza thinks are best for making money in GTA Online. He makes a good point that players should always set the difficulty to hard to get extra $ and RP.

Below are the latest top 5 missions in the game that are great for making money in GTA Online.

5. Headhunter

The video above shows a player completing the Headhunter mission with great ease in around 5 minutes. The aim of this mission is to assassinate 5 targets that spawn randomly on the map, some in buildings and some in vehicles.

Completing the Headhunter mission will earn players at least $21,500. If players use the Armored Kuruma method like the player in the above clip, they could potentially complete this type of mission enough times in an hour to make a few hundred thousand dollars.

4. Sightseer

Similar to the Headhunter mission, these missions can be completed by grinders to make a million dollars in a day. After selecting the Sightseer mission from the VIP Work list, players can open the app on their phone and start to track their targets.

There are three packages to collect during the Sightseer missions. If gamers let the mission clock run into the last 5 minutes, they will receive a maximum payout of $25,000 as well as max RP.

3. Trash Talk

Trash Talk is another popular mission for grinders to make quick cash in the game. The user in the above video completed the mission using a Savage helicopter. It is recommended to use a heavy artillery chopper to destroy all the enemies with ease.

Waiting until the last few minutes of the game will again reward players with the max payout and RP. Taking out the crew boss is the end of the mission and completing it will earn players an easy $22,000.

2. Clients Car

By starting a Tuners Auto Shop business in GTA Online, gamers can participate in the 'Clients Car' missions. These missions have the potential to pay out up to $50,000 in the game when there is double money. Usually the payouts are between $20-30k.

These missions are easy. They involve acquiring a car for a client and making the required modifications before delivering it. As long as the car remains in pristine condition, the players will receive the maximum payout.

1. Agency Security Contract Missions

The video above shows a player completing a Security Contract at their Agency and receiving a staggering payout of $105,000. This is the largest payout seen among the Agency missions introduced in The Contract DLC.

If players complete just ten of these high-paying missions, they would be a millionaire. Normally, the Security Contract missions from this business pay approximately $30-80k. Therefore, gamers will have to work hard to earn these high GTA Online rewards.

