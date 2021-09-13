5 reasons why players should invest in a bunker in GTA Online

With the release of the Gunrunning Update, Rockstar introduced the Gunrunning Business and the ability to buy warehouses in GTA Online. While there are many properties that players can own, a bunker is by far one of the best investments they can make in GTA Online.

The range of bunkers starts at about GTA$1,165,000. The accessibility of bunkers affect their prices, with another major factor being the upgrades the players wish to buy with their bunker.

However, once set up and operational, a bunker has many advantages that a player can enjoy, and this article explores five reasons why players must invest in a bunker today in GTA Online.

Disclaimer: This article refers to the enhanced version of content available in the Xbox One, PS4 and PC renditions of GTA Online and is unavailable for the PS3 and Xbox 360 iterations.

GTA Online: Top 5 reasons to invest in Bunkers

5) Bunkers come with a personal shooting range

A Bunker's Shooting Range in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Bunkers in GTA Online have the option of adding a shooting range as a customization option either at the time of purchase or at a later point in time. This in-house shooting range serves as a great means to help players work upon and improve their aim. Practice sessions at the in-house range are bound to come in handy during delivery missions when a large number of enemies try throwing players off-track and stealing their valuable weapons cache.

4) Provide space to set up a Mobile Operations Center (MOC)

A Mobile Operations Center in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Bunkers are the only way players can get their hands on a Mobile Operations Center. The MOC in GTA Online helps players take up special missions that can only be accessed by owning this mobile fortress of sorts. Players also get access to a vehicle workshop through the MOC that allows them to customize the Oppressor Mk1 among other vehicles.

Having the MOC in close proximity is crucial to taking up multiple special missions one after the other, and bunkers certainly make it convenient for players to access their MOCs at any point in time.

3) Bunkers help players stay protected

Bunkers help players stay safe from prying eyes in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Griefing is a major problem that has caused many players to rage-quit their GTA Online sessions. While bunkers can't put an end to griefing, they can certainly help players stay protected from toxic players or trouble in general. The bunker, in quite a literal sense, is an underground fortress. While bunkers in GTA Online have limited interior customization options, they can always help their owners stay safe.

2) Research process helps unlock newer weapon customization options

Research in Bunkers helps players unlock new weapon customizations (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Research is an important aspect of a bunker that players must not hesitate to spend time and money on. This research helps unlock unique and useful weapon upgrades, which range from combat-centric upgrades to upgrades that help improve weapon esthetics.

Upgraded weapons with explosive ammunition can help players on a weapons delivery run to the city of Los Santos or Blaine County.

1) It is a great source of passive income

Players can assign Bunker staff for both manufacturing and research in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

What makes a bunker worth its asking price is the fact that owners can dedicate staff towards manufacturing and research purposes simultaneously. This reduces the effort and time that players would have to invest in the research process while also making money on the side. All players have to do is show up for the weapon delivery missions, which can be completed in a matter of minutes in GTA Online and this makes them rich by millions of dollars while research ticks in the background.

