Top 5 scary masks GTA Online players would love to see this Halloween (October 2021)

Every Halloween, GTA Online players look forward to the new seasonal DLC marking the occasion. From horrifying face paints and scary-looking vehicles to possibly new jewelry and temporary weapon modifications that might be available, players will be sure to get their fill of new items this Halloween season.

So, what are the top-five masks that GTA Online players hope to see in this year's Halloween DLC? This article points out some player favorites and top suggestions from the community:

GTA Online top 5 scary mask possibilities

1) Scream Mask

Seen online mostly by way of mods on the PC version of the game, this horror-movie mask from the 1996 film Scream could make a welcome addition to this year's Halloween DLC.

There are already more than enough suitable knives and melee weapons at Ammu-Nation to choose from for creating the Scream character. All players need next is a black cloak from a clothing store and they will be good to go. Hopefully, the cloaks get added to the Halloween DLC too, otherwise, players will have to make do with black pants, shoes and a long black jacket.

2) Michael Myers Mask

No matter their age, few GTA players don't know who Michael Myers is, from the popular Halloween movie franchise. This iconic 1970s horror-flick mask has got to be a top pick for GTA Online players this Halloween.

Players might have seen Michael Myers on GTA Online on PC before, but having his character playable across all platforms would be a welcome addition for console gamers.

3) Freddy Kruger Mask

It is not the first time GTA Online players will have had the chance to look like Freddy Krueger from the A Nightmare on Elm Street film series.

As seen in previous Halloween DLCs, the mask is known as the 'Scalded Psycho Mask' and comes in different colors. It can be found under the 'Monster' mask section.

After GTA Online players don the nightmarish mask, they can head over to a clothing store to put together the rest of the famous outfit from the movies.

4) Purge Mask

It won't come as a surprise that players can make Purge-style characters in GTA Online. Much of the costume has to do with clothing and a macabre mask. Not to mention the variety of violent weapons, sometimes crafted out of otherwise innocuous items.

It would be quite interesting if actual copies of masks from the Purge films and shows make their way into the 2021 Halloween DLC. That way, when GTA Online players head out to purge, as in the film and TV series, considerable realism will be added to the experience.

5) Executioners Mask

Something players have yet to see in GTA Online's mask shop is an executioner's hood. Many in the community feel it would be an awesome addition this Halloween. Donning the mask, GTA Online players would be able to go out and exact revenge on their characters' enemies with perfect execution.

Note that players should ensure that Halloween DLC items are purchased before Halloween week is up.

