Will players see a new Halloween DLC in GTA Online this month?

GTA Online is well known for bringing seasonal updates to its fans. Things like snow at Christmas or heart-embroidered clothing on Valentines Day. However, perhaps even outshining the Christmas content is the DLC for Halloween in GTA Online every year.

Of course, this year will be no different. With the new Halloween DLC confirmed for 2021. The content will include everything from tattoos and facepaints to vehicles, triple $ and RP in slasher missions.

GTA Online players surely can't wait to make the most of this year's spooky DLC with all the new scary characters that they will be able to dream up.

GTA Online Halloween DLC: What's known so far

Through various leaks and officially released information from Rockstar Games this month, there are a few confirmed new DLCs.

Apart from the usual 30+ facepaints that will be added for one week only — including the 'Mournful Daemon' facepaint required to create a realistic Joker from the Batman movies — players can also expect some new and terrifying mask additions.

A video has also appeared proving the existence of a mission inspired by the famous Steven King novel Christine. It is the tale of a possessed car which mows down its victims at night. This seems to be an added Halloween mission where GTA Online players get to defend themselves against the car.

Another leak has confirmed a newly available parachute in the Halloween DLC. The parachute has a pumpkin logo on the backpack, presumably also the same logo on the parachute itself.

The final thing that GTA Online players should know is what the new podium car will be. The Halloween poduim car has been revealed to be the "Lurcher", a pim*ed-out hearse for players to tear around the city in.

What's the Halloween GTA Online Surprise?

What's the big surprise!? - Image via Sportskeeda.com

With so many incredible new DLC items coming for the Halloween season, players have much to look forward to. And that does not even include the big surprise that Rockstar has promised its players.

Could GTA Online players see a return of the rare and favored UFO Event at Fort Zancudo this Halloween? They only need to wait a few more weeks, at most.

