Top 5 slowest helicopters in GTA Online

As blindingly fast as some helicopters are in GTA Online, there are also a fair number of slow ones as well.

Helicopters are among the fastest vehicles in all of GTA Online. They're not as fast as planes, but they're still significantly quicker than most cars in GTA Online. That said, there are still some slow helicopters in the game.

It's vital to note that this list will only include helicopters that players can buy in GTA Online. Likewise, it will consider their top speed as calculated by popular GTA Online YouTuber, Broughy1322.

He has carefully calculated and analyzed the data beforehand. Hence, the data is reliable for GTA Online players curious about a particular vehicle's top speed.

The five slowest helicopters in GTA Online

5) FH-1 Hunter (141.50 mph (227.72 km/h))

The FH-1 Hunter is the fifth slowest helicopter (Image via Rockstar Games)

The fifth slowest helicopter in GTA Online still runs circles around most cars in the game. 141.50 mph might be slow for a helicopter, but it's still blindingly fast. The FH-1 Hunter is a military carrier with powerful weapons and decent armor, so, understandably, it wouldn't be the fastest around.

The FH-1 Hunter normally costs $4,123,000, but players can also buy this helicopter at a Trade Price of $3,100,000.

4) Maverick (140.25 mph (225.71 km/h))

The Maverick is impressively fast for what is the fourth-slowest helicopter in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Civilian helicopters aren't always the fastest in GTA Online. The ubiquitous Maverick has appeared in nine GTA games thus far. In GTA Online, it's the fourth slowest helicopter, boasting an impressive speed of 140.25 mph (225.71 km/h).

On account of being a civilian helicopter, there's nothing special about the Maverick in GTA Online. It was in the base game, and it only costs $780,000.

3) Annihilator (115.25 mph (185.48 km/h))

The Annihilator is noticeably slower than the Maverick (Image via Rockstar Games)

Note: This isn't the Annihilator Stealth. That variation has a top speed of 149.00 mph (239.79 km/h) and costs almost $2M more. Instead, the default Annihilator is the first helicopter on this list to take a noticeable nosedive in terms of top speeds.

The previous helicopter (the Maverick) was substantially faster. In GTA Online, there's usually no significant jump like this one. However, the next two helicopters also fell further behind in a similar way.

The Annihilator costs $1,825,000 in GTA Online.

1) (tied) - Cargobob Jetsam (99.50 mph (160.13 km/h))

The Cargobob Jetsam is tied for being the slowest helicopter in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are two variations of the Cargobob, and they both have identical stats to one another. Unsurprisingly, this means that the Cargobob Jetsam has the same top speed as the regular Cargobob.

The main differences between the two vehicles lie in their appearance and their price. The Cargobob Jetsam is the more expensive variant, as it costs $1,995,000. The Jetsam variant also has a quieter engine.

1) (tied) - Cargobob (99.50 mph (160.13 km/h))

The Cargobob is tied with its Jetsam variant for being the slowest (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned previously, the Cargobob is tied with the Cargobob Jetsam as the slowest helicopter in GTA Online. The main appeal to both helicopters is their ability to use a hook to carry vehicles across long distances.

The default variation of the Cargobob costs $1,790,000, which makes it the cheaper option between the two helicopters in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul