Top 5 Suicide Squad mods for GTA 5 in 2023

Suicide Squad is a popular IP that many gamers might love, leading to some wondering about the best GTA 5 mods associated with the series. The year 2023 will see a new game related to this supervillain team be released, known as Kill the Justice League.

This listicle will solely focus on some good GTA 5 mods that use the beloved characters' looks and let gamers play as them in a Grand Theft Auto environment. The names of each modification will be included in the headers, along with their mod makers in the image source.

Five of the best Suicide Squad GTA 5 mods

5) Katana (Suicide Squad) 1.1

A skin swap for Tatsu Yamashiro (Image via nsh3t, GTA5-mods.com)

The above GTA 5 mod might not be as visually impressive as the rest, yet it still captures some of Katana's likeliness that some can recognize. A flash script is included in this one that players can opt to disable if they just want the model.

It's pretty interesting to see Tatsu Yamashiro since there aren't too many other modifications featuring her online.

4) Suicide Squad El Diablo

Chato Santana wearing an outfit similar to his Funko Pop (Image via marveIIous, GTA5-mods.com)

El Diabo's blue varsity jacket can be seen in the above screenshot, and it looks remarkable. As far as GTA 5 mods involving model swaps go, this one greatly resembles the source material.

Just remember that El Diablo's outfit here is meant to replace mp_m_Claude_01 ped, which is normally used for Claude. It's worth mentioning that players should install OpenIV to properly utilize these new character models.

3) Suicide Squad Deadshot 1.5

Floyd Lawton (Image via marveIIous, GTA5-mods.com)

This GTA 5 mod features a few models for Floyd Lawton, including one with the mask and another without it. This particular character model replaces mp_m_niko_01 ped, which is the one normally used for Niko Bellic. That shouldn't be a big deal for most players since Niko Bellic doesn't appear in the game under normal circumstances.

This assassin oozes class, and his likeliness is captured quite well by this character model. The only issue is that the clothing looks a little flat, but that shouldn't bother most gamers, especially if they are causing havoc somewhere in Los Santos.

2) Crazy Joker Suicide Squad [Add-On] 1.0

The Jared Leto version of Joker (Image via Dark_PsyKo83, GTA5-mods.com)

The Joker is one of the most famous comic book characters of all time, so there is no shortage of good GTA 5 mods involving him. The Lared Jeto version has several variants for players to download, with the one shown above featuring Crazy Joker.

The tattoos here are pretty accurate, which is excellent for a shirtless model. The maker of this neat mod is Dark_PsyKo83, who also made some other great comic book mods for players to download and install.

1) Harley Quinn Injustice 2 [Add-On Ped | Replace] v1.1

, Many people's favorite character from this series (Image via alex189 & Spud, GTA5-mods.com)

This GTA 5 mod has several costumes for Harley Quinn, including the iconic outfit shown in the above image. Everything in Harley Quinn Injustice 2 [Add-On Ped | Replace] v1.1 is fully rigged and well-animated, making it a phenomenal sight in-game.

It is worth mentioning that there are several other related GTA 5 mods that players may wish to download, such as:

Harley Quinn Suicide Squad Voice Pack

Harley Quinn Suicide Squad Bat 1.1

Even those who don't care much for Suicide Squad might love having this character model for how good it looks in-game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Poll : Which character do you like more? Joker Harley Quinn 0 votes