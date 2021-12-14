Top 5 most useful cheats in GTA 5

Of all the cheats in GTA 5, some are far more useful than others. While there are cheats like zero gravity and explosive punch that are entertaining, they are not useful in everyday gameplay.

This article will look at the most useful cheats in GTA 5. These cheats generally help improve the players' experience by getting rid of annoyances like dying and being overpowered by too many enemies or police.

These cheats will help save players time and health in GTA 5

1) Unlimited Health

It is pretty clear to most GTA 5 fans that having unlimited health is a huge advantage in the game. This cheat is also known to players as God Mode because they cannot be killed once it is enabled.

This cheat will be useful for all GTA 5 players, especially those that are trying to do a fast run of the game without the annoying restarts after dying.

2) Slow Aim

This cheat in GTA 5 is one of the most useful of them all. Anybody that has played GTA 5 has experienced a mission or attack where they are completely overwhelmed by enemies.

This amazing cheat gives players a "dead-eye" assist which slows time whenever the player takes aim at an enemy. With this cheat enabled, players will have much more reaction time and be able to survive for longer. This is a feature from the Red Dead Redemption franchise.

3) Super Jump

Sometimes escaping from enemies or the police in GTA 5 is not that easy depending on how many stars the players have on them. This is made much less of an issue when using the super jump cheat.

This cheat allows players to jump extremely high in the air, sometimes clearing entire buildings and bridges in Los Santos.

4) Fast Run

Being able to keep up with cars on the highway while running in GTA 5 is pretty handy. The fast-running cheat allows players to run at such a pace that evading enemies or police becomes much easier.

Sometimes when players get stuck in the wilderness of GTA 5 it is frustrating not to have a vehicle. By enabling the fast run cheat this is no longer a problem, and GTA 5 players can now speed across the map on foot.

5) Explosive Bullets

Many GTA 5 players pride themselves on being a great shot in the game, but sometimes this simply is not enough. When players are going up against armies or heavy vehicles in the game, the explosive bullet cheat is very useful.

Enabling this cheat will help the players obliterate any enemy whatever their size in GTA 5.

Edited by Siddharth Satish