Top 5 weapon mods for GTA 5

GTA 5 has an arsenal of weapons for players to choose from, but that has not stopped the modders from doing their job. From rifles and pistols based on real-life weapons to bringing realistic sounds from those guns, modders have brought new weapon packs and bundles on regular occasions.

Mods also bring in RPGs, ammo-loading animations, and weapons that can be added to vehicles as an add-on. To install these mods, players can head to the modding community's websites or Reddit groups to download and follow the instructions that come with each weapon's description.

This article will list gamers' best weapons to add to GTA 5 through mods. The listed mods are free to download and install, with some requiring additional GTA 5 DLCs to be installed along with the base game for the guns to work without any bugs or glitches.

Note: This article is based on the opinions of the writer.

Five modded guns available for GTA 5 players

5) .44 Cal Smith & Wesson "Model 29" Revolver

The Model 29 Revolver features animated reloading with a six-bullet chamber and accurate aim-down sight. The revolver's texture is of high quality as well, making the gun look good even when playing in high resolution. The mod requires Ill-Gotten Gains Part 2 content update installed along with the base game.

The modder mentions that the DLC uses a specific file for this gun. Hence the content update needs to be installed along with the base game.

4) Steyr AUG A3

Another top gun by modders, this modded gun has three sight variations, 11 textures and skin variations, and four PMAG Magazine Texture variations. The gun's animations work but not always, and it is perfectly aligned and scaled with realistic EOTech sight.

3) .44 Cal Manurhin 96 Revolver

The Manurhin 96 is pictured here from one of the modded communities. (Image via GTA 5 mods)

Inspired by retro revolvers, the .44 caliber Manurhin 96 has a perfect chrome shader and high-quality textures with added animations. The gun is scaled perfectly to fit in every character's hands and has an accurate first-person aim. The magazine of the gun is also quite uniquely designed.

This modded gun requires the Criminal Enterprises DLC to be installed along with the base game for the mod files to work.

2) Kalashnikov AKMS

Based on the famous Kalashnikov, the AKMS works perfectly well in GTA 5. The gun is perfectly aligned and scaled and has high-quality textures. On average, the modded gun takes a clip and a half to blow up cars, with 60 bullets in each clip. All the animations work perfectly well too.

The meta files might need to be updated for the first-person view to work when using the gun.

1) Colt M4A1

The most highly rated modded gun by users who have downloaded it so far, the Colt M4A1 is inspired by the M203. The modded gun has accurately fitting attachments, a real muzzle flash, and a rear sight that even folds when equipped with a scope, just like the M203.

The iron sights are also made accurately, and the gun has both extended and drum mags. Other features include animations, high-quality textures, and scaled textures with high-quality modeling.

While it's pretty easy for GTA players on PC to install and use mods, gamers must note that players using modded items in the game might get banned. There are free and paid mods, with some paid modders ensuring a better experience without getting temporary suspensions or permanent bans.

For a better experience, players can also check Role Play servers which enhance the game by bringing several new features. Gamers can try out modded guns safely. On the other hand, players who wouldn't want to deal with players who use modded can switch to a new or private session.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes