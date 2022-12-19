Top 5 stylish outfit mods in GTA 5

GTA Online's mods have been around for a long time, and some of them change the game in significant ways. Players can add vehicles that are not yet present in the game or bring in characters from previous GTA games, among other things.

Gamers won't be able to keep playing online after they enable mods, but they can still have fun with the limitless possibilities that mods open up. Apart from altering the gameplay, mods can also make purely cosmetic changes to the characters in the game.

This article will list the top five most downloaded and stylish character mods available for GTA 5. These mods can breathe new life into the game by replacing either regular characters or NPCs. They can be used with RP servers as well but will not work with GTA Online.

These GTA 5 mods bring in outfits from Dead or Alive 5 and Devil May Cry 5

5) Dante

This mod brings the outfits of the popular character Dante from the Devil May Cry franchise to GTA 5. Players can sport Dante's iconic red trench coat and cause mayhem in the streets. This mod will replace Trevor in the game with Dante's model. The major features of the mod include:

Full facial animation

Dynamic wrinkles

Multiple custom casual outfits

Multiple custom casual Hair with five different hairstyles

Real-Time Cloth Physics

All of Trevor's Tattoos supported

All of Trevor's outfits supported

5 Top and 3 Pants

3 Adidas inspired shoes

4) John Wick

Fans of the John Wick movie will find this mod quite interesting as it brings the legendary character from the movies to the game. Players can take on the role of a hitman as they deal with the criminal underworld in GTA 5.

Wick is one of the most stylish characters in a blazer, and those looking to up their style quotient will appreciate what the mod has to offer.

The mod supports the following features:

High Res Texture (2K) and Map with accurate parameters

3D facial beard with full facial animations.

Additional clothing texture slots

Wounded and Damaged texture

Classic Black shirt

Full clothing simulation on the tie and blazer

3) Lara Croft

Lara Croft's custom outfits will get any gamer excited. The character model is based on the iconic character from the game Shadow of The Tomb Raider. This Lara Croft outfit mod comes with the following features:

Full facial animation

Lite hair physics

New DLC color in Lara's tactical suit

Lara's tactical suit can be fitted with any clothes combos

Sharpened facial

Menyoo Outfits

Five different types of makeup

Six hairstyles

Five updated clothes

Four pants and two jackets

Two accessories

2) Momiji

Dead or Alive 5 has some fascinating characters and the second most stylish mod for GTA 5 is based on Momiji from the same game. Momiji's outfit pack has six outfits and nine different hairstyles and will replace Tracey or Debra in the game.

The mod has the following features:

Full facial animation

HD Mesh

HD Materials Preset

Outfits can be mixed and matched

1) Mai Shiranui

Topping this list is the mod that brings Mai Shiranui to GTA 5. Another character from Dead or Alive 5, Mai is one of the most liked and downloaded mods. The features include:

Updated facial rigging

New hairstyles to match the Korean outfits

Three outfits

Additional Kimono outfit

Additional Chinese dress

Complete facial animation

Mai's character model from the mod can also be used as an in-game pedestrian.

