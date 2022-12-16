How do GTA 5's ray-traced reflections work for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

GTA Online's final DLC of the year has lived up to all the hype generated over the past month. The DLC update has brought many new features, vehicles, and, most importantly, six new story missions as a first-dose series.

The latest DLC is part of a multi-part update, so a follow-up is expected relatively soon. While the latest DLC brought updates to all platforms, gamers on the new-gen consoles, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S received additional visual updates that now feature ray-tracing capabilities, adding reflections and shadows.

This article will detail how the ray-tracing capabilities work on the new-gen consoles post the DLC update.

GTA 5 and GTA Online have received ray-tracing capabilities added to the game with the latest DLC update

One of the Drug Wars DLC's new features is Ray-Tracing, which is available in GTA 5 and Online on the PS5 and the Xbox series X|S. It has been a game changer in making the game look much more realistic. The difference becomes even more apparent at night or when it's raining.

Ray-tracing reflections and shadows can be seen on chrome and glossy paint jobs on cars, puddles, rainy days, or stormy nights. Reflections of colorful LED lights can be seen clearly through those puddles at night. NPCs and player characters themselves do not look as pixelated anymore as they did before.

Even when driving around areas with tall skyscrapers, the reflections on those buildings will look even more realistic. Any NPCs driven by glossy surfaces or walking by will be reflected accurately in mirrors, shiny cars, and even puddles.

Players switching weapons will also notice the reflections or shadows getting updated in real-time. If players are in a chopper and fly next to skyscrapers with a lot of mirrors, they will get the reflections updated.

How to enable ray-tracing in PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S

Xbox Series S|X and PS5 players can now enable Fidelity mode to enable ray-tracing capabilities. (Image via Rockstar Games)

To enable the Fidelity mode:

Once you launch GTA 5/GTA Online, pause the game.

Head to the Settings menu.

Under the Settings menu, select the Display sub-menu.

Under the Display sub-menu, select Graphics Mode and choose "Fidelity."

Get back out of the pause menu, and you should see the changes reflected in the game.

The settings will be the same on both PS5 and the two Xbox Series consoles.

The changes can be immediately seen in the game once the graphics mode is changed to Fidelity mode. One of the downsides of the ray-tracing mode is that the game will switch to 30fps and remain locked to 30fps on the two consoles. The performance mode allows players to play the game on a smoother 60fps mode.

Cryptic @Crxptic16



#GTA5 #GTAOnline #GTA6 #RockstarGames #XboxSeriesX #PlayStation Rockstar out here pulling the “GTA 5 8K Ray Tracing” YouTube type stuff with the latest update. This game has come so far since launch and GTA 6 will blow it out the water when it releases! Rockstar out here pulling the “GTA 5 8K Ray Tracing” YouTube type stuff with the latest update. This game has come so far since launch and GTA 6 will blow it out the water when it releases! #GTA5 #GTAOnline #GTA6 #RockstarGames #XboxSeriesX #PlayStation https://t.co/MtEJ2pGFOX

This difference might look staggering to players who have played in performance mode for a long time. This might be a sacrifice that players will have to game with, especially those gamers who have been playing in the performance mode for a long time.

Also, one other noticeable detail is on the car's side-view mirrors, where the reflections or shadows do not appear. Rockstar Games might have missed updating or enabling reflections and shadows in these mirrors. It might be understandable as it's usually a tiny mirror and not as much used.

There are a bunch of other new features, vehicles, and missions that have also been brought to the game by GTA Online's Winter DLC. The six-story-missions are part of the First Dose series and will continue once the second part of the multi-part update hits the game soon.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes