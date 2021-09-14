 Top 5 weirdest cars in GTA Online 

GTA Online features around 700 vehicles that players can use for different jobs. With the latest Los Santos Update, the focus of the game has shifted a little towards cars.

With so many different types of vehicles and considering the fact that GTA Online has a roaster of futuristic cars, it can get difficult to understand what cars should be bought and which ones should be avoided.

If players are looking to buy a car in GTA Online that is different, be it in looks, features or usability, this article might help them choose one.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Top 5 of the most impractical cars in GTA Online

5) Ramp buggy

Although this is one of the best vehicles to have in the game, it is still very weird to have it. This buggy is shaped like a ramp, and is everything its name states it to be. The car can be used to send vehicles up in the air and it does a terrific job at doing so. All the players need to do is get into this car and drive into other vehicles, which sends it flying up in the air.

4) Space Docker

The Space Docker is a weird-looking buggy that always turns heads. This car is a dune buggy that is fitted with two rockets in it. The buggy with jets has a tron-like lighting to it which gives it a futuristic look. This vehicle can be unlocked in GTA Online by reaching Sponsorship Tier 500 in Arena War.

3) RC Bandito

The RC Bandito is a remote controlled car that players can get in GTA Online. The car was originally designed for GTA 5, but the idea was scrapped and the car was finally introduced in GTA Online. This car is pretty impractical as its players can't travel in it, but it is possible to add explosives to the car to make it more useful in the game.

2) The Declasse Scramjet

The Declasse Scramjet is a very interesting car in GTA Online. The vehicle is based on the popular 1960s Anime series Speed Racer and its lead car, the Mach Five. This car is completely weaponized and it comes with two powers. This car has a rocket boost and the ability to jump, making it a really odd car.

1) The Pegassi Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador is an amphibious car that works on land and also inside water. The Pegassi Toreador is completely weaponized with machine guns, missiles and even torpedoes. This car is based on the Lamborghini Marzal concept car. Although this car seems impractical, GTA Online will surprise you with how often you need a car that can swim.

