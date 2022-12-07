Top five GTA 5 television shows

GTA 5 is an extremely realistic game and it's no surprise that Rockstar Games went out of their way to incude the television feature with a whole set of TV shows to watch. Without affecting the gameplay in any serious way, the number of viewable television shows has been expanding since GTA 4 with changed appearances.

Players can now watch TV even if they are not sitting in one place (like a sofa). However, players need to be seated to control the TV. Some shows also provide additional character backstories depending on the program, adding to the plot development.

The television shows are mainly parodies of American culture, including satirical versions of popular TV shows and websites. While some shows are introduced to gamers, some need to be explored. Some even have Easter eggs.

Top 5 television shows to watch in GTA 5

5) The Underbelly of Paradise

A TV show on GTA 5's version of CNN called CNT: The Underbelly of Paradise follows FIB Steve Haines as he explores the criminal underworld of Los Santos. Based on the long-running reality series Cops, players can watch Chinese weapon smuggling operations, new street drugs, murders and illegal street racing.

There is an option for the player to choose to kill Haines, which results in fellow FIB agent Dave Norton replacing him as the show’s host. However, no episodes by him shall appear in the game.

4) Moorhead Rides Again

This is a detective drama radio show and animated television show that was initially broadcast between 1940s and 1950s. Airing on CNT in GTA 5, Moorhead Rides Again has Detective Moorehead, his assistant Molly Malmstein, their Hispanic companion Pablo and the chief of the Vice City Police Department as its main characters.

The show, initially canceled in 1952 made a comeback in 1984, and now reappeared in this version of the game. It is most likely a parody of the radio detective programs Dragnet and Dick Tracey popular in the 1940s and 50s.

3) Fame or Shame

A reality TV talent show that is a parody of American Idol and the X Factor, Fame or Shame can be tuned into by flipping to the Weazel Channel in the 14th season of GTA 5.

The show has a panel of judges that rate a contestant’s performance. The judges are caricatures of reality TV judges like Hugh Harrison and Simon Cowell. It appears in GTA 5 during the mission Fame or Shame when Michael and Trevor disrupt Tracey’s audition for the Fame or Shame TV talent show.

2) Republican Space Rangers

An animated series on the Weazel channel, Republican Space Rangers is about three stereotypical soldiers traveling around the world in search of anything threatening to America.

They go around the world on a mission to destroy with a suit similar to the Halo protagonist master chief’s power armor. Each space ranger here is a satire on the conservative American’s view on life.

1) Kung Fu Rainbow Lazerforce

Finally, at the top of the list is Kung Fu Rainbow Lazerforce. Airing on Weazel, it features five upper-middle-class teenagers. The show is a commentary on family values like premarital mating, homophobia, strict adherence to the Bible, capitalism, and hatred of the poor.

Despite the intense violence, the show avoids the usage of profanity and targets much younger audiences. It can be called a GTA 5 parody of the Power Rangers franchise.

