Top 5 Need For Speed car mods for GTA 5 in 2023

Both Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 and the Need For Speed (NFS) franchise are known for their fast and stylish cars. They have their own separate catalogs of unique rides, but fans of both video games often wonder what it would be like if the two got merged. Although the possibility of a collaboration seems bleak at the moment, a lot can be done unofficially with the help of mods.

These mods have been designed by the members of the gaming community; hence, there is a lot of care and attention to detail. That said, here is a ranked list of the top five Need for Speed car mods for GTA 5 in 2023.

Ford Mustang GT NFS and 4 more top Need For Speed car mods for GTA 5 in 2023

5) BMW M3 GTR E46

HaCKer_UTD's BMW M3 GTR E46 car mod, released in August 2015, brings the fan-favorite vehicle from Need For Speed Most Wanted to GTA 5. One of the most prominent reasons for the car's popularity is its resemblance to Paul Walker's Skyline from the Hollywood movie Fast and Furious 2.

While Rockstar Games has added its own iteration of that car in GTA Online, the Annis Elegy Retro Custom, the BMW M3 GTR E46 is a much closer match. Its textures are detailed, featuring original rims, full tuning, and working lights. However, one of its known issues is unbreakable windows.

4) Ford Mustang GT NFS

The Ford Mustang GT NFS model in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Designed by YCA - ANSWER and released in August 2016, the Ford Mustang GT NFS mod adds the car of the same name in GTA 5. The vehicle's model features highly detailed interiors as well as exterior. Their textures are upscaled and fit very well with the game's surroundings.

Mod users can also get its main body and wheels resprayed in Rockstar Games' 2013 title, which isn't possible in quite a few mods. Given that its download size is just 25.1 MB, players can easily give the Ford Mustang GT NFS mod a try in 2023.

3) Rockport Police Department Vehicle Pack

One of the vehicles from the mod pack (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The Rockport Police Department is LSPD's counterpart in Need For Speed: Most Wanted. Many vehicles featured in their police fleet can be added to Grand Theft Auto 5 in 2023 via the Rockport Police Department Vehicle Pack created by DevilDexter23.

Here is a list of all cars in this mod pack:

Police Cruiser

Police Cruiser unmarked

Police Pontiac GTO

Police Pontiac GTO unmarked

Federal Police Unit Chevrolet Corvette

Federal Police Unit Chevrolet Corvette unmarked

Cross's Chevrolet Corvette C6

Police Rhino Heavy

Police Rhino Light

These cars can work greatly with GTA 5 cop mods such as LSPD Dangerous Individuals.

2) NFS Spike Mod - Drop Spike

NFS Spike Mod - Drop Spike is not exactly a car mod, but it does add a unique feature to Grand Theft Auto 5 cars from Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit. After installation, players can deploy tire spikes from their vehicles at the click of a button.

This can be used effectively to get away from pursuers in a unique manner. The dropped spikes have their own sounds and animations and even feature a blip that appears on the mini-map. The police used such spikes in 2002's Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

1) Need For Speed Classic's Pack

A car from the Classics mod pack (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The Need for Speed Classic's Pack is another one of DevilDexter23's mods for Grand Theft Auto 5. Just like the Rockport Police Department Vehicle Pack, this mod adds the following classic vehicles from the Need For Speed franchise:

Rachel's Nissan

Eddie's Skyline

Darius Audi R8

BMW M3 E46 GTR

Razor's Ford Mustang

All vehicle's exteriors feature HD textures as described by the creator, and installation instructions are also provided to help players with the entire process.