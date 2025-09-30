Top 5 video game worlds GTA 6 could be compared against on launch

GTA 6 will be set in a fictional version of Florida named Leonida. Its map will consist of various cities or locations, such as Vice City, Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia, Grassrivers, Leonida Keys, and Mount Kalaga. It is speculated that the game's map could be several times larger than previous Grand Theft Auto titles and other popular games.

Since other titles also feature highly detailed and immersive cities and areas, their worlds could be compared to GTA 6's Leonida when the latter releases.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinion. Furthermore, it is also speculative, and readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt.

Top 5 game worlds that might be compared to GTA 6

5) Sleeping Dogs - Hong Kong

Hong Kong in Sleeping Dogs (Image via Sleeping Dogs Wiki)

Sleeping Dogs is set in a compact version of Hong Kong. The game stood out for its crowded streets, neon-lit nightlife, and cultural detail despite being smaller in scale.

GTA 6's map area could be compared to Sleeping Dogs' Hong Kong due to their shared focus on dense urban environments, especially if Vice City is observed. In contrast, GTA 6 is expected to deliver a larger, more dynamic world with modern technology. Furthermore, GTA 6's world already looks much more detailed simply by looking at its trailers and comparing it to Sleeping Dogs' world.

4) Cyberpunk 2077 - Night City

Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Cyberpunk 2077)

The Cyberpunk 2077 map, centered on Night City, could also be compared to GTA 6’s map due to their emphasis on vibrant urban life. The core comparisons that might be made will be regarding the level of detail and not so much about which title portrayed a fictional city better. This is purely because Cyberpunk 2077 is set in the future, while Rockstar's next installment is expected to be set in the present.

Night City is dense, has extremely tall buildings, futuristic infrastructure, detailed interiors, and diverse districts. GTA 6 is expected to present a more realistic modern setting with suburban areas, beaches, and rural surroundings beyond the core city.

3) Watch Dogs 2 - San Francisco

San Francisco in Watch Dogs 2 (Image via Watch Dogs 2 Wiki)

Watch Dogs 2 is another title whose map could be heavily compared to GTA 6's upon release. The comparison could be based on their open-world design and urban diversity.

Watch Dogs 2's map, based on San Francisco and the Bay Area, offers a bright, tech-driven city with diverse districts, from downtown streets to suburban neighborhoods and coastal areas.

GTA 6 is expected to expand on this with greater realism, scale, and detail. Comparisons will center on atmosphere, interactivity, and how convincingly each world captures a living, modern city.

2) GTA 5 - Los Santos

Los Santos is inspired by Los Angeles in GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

GTA 5 was set in the state of San Andreas, particularly in Los Santos and Blaine County. Los Santos is a bustling city with soaring buildings in the downtown, suburban residential areas, lavish mansions in Vinewood Hills, and a crowded pier. Blaine County, on the other hand, is mainly a suburban and rural region with smaller towns like Sandy Shores and Paleto Bay.

Since GTA 5 is the last title in the series, its map could also be compared with GTA 6. Rockstar's new game could be denser and more detailed compared to the previous Grand Theft Auto. The community could compare the texture differences of the buildings, roads, and flora, as well as the size of the maps.

1) GTA Vice City - Vice City

GTA Vice City's world could be frequently compared to GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

GTA Vice City could be compared to GTA 6 because both are set in the same city. While the 2002 title only featured Vice City in its entire map, GTA 6 will have several neighboring areas, such as Leonida Keys, Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia, and more, making it significantly larger than its predecessor.

Although the level of detail and realism will be vastly different between these titles, many in the community might compare them since both feature the same city created by Rockstar decades ago.

Popular structures and areas, such as Ocean View Hotel, Pier, Ocean View Drive, and the airport, will be interesting to witness in both games side-by-side.

