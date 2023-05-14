Toundra Panthere vs Annis 300R in GTA Online: A brief comparison between two of the best DLC cars

Numerous cars were added to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. While none of them are bad choices, Toundra Panthere and Annis 300R stand out from the rest. Both are high-performing Sports Cars featuring an aerodynamic and cutting-edge design that draws the attention of many within the player base.

Since both are also quite expensive, it is important to understand their pros and cons. There are several differentiating factors between the two vehicles despite their similarities. Hence, we will be making a brief comparison between the Toundra Panthere and Annis 300R, two of the best GTA Online DLC cars.

A brief comparison between the Toundra Panthere and Annis 300R in GTA Online

The Toundra Panthere was added to GTA Online on February 16, 2023, and boasts a sleek design based on the 2017 Alpine A110. While it was removed from the game a while ago, it is available once again on Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,170,000.

Panthere's performance ratings on Rockstar Games' official website are as follows:

Speed - 84.69

- 84.69 Acceleration - 86.55

- 86.55 Brakes - 28.00

- 28.00 Handling - 100.00

- 100.00 Overall - 74.81

On the other hand, Annis 300R, which is based on the 2023 Nissan Z (RZ34), was listed on the Legendary Motorsport website for $2,075,000. Here are its performance ratings :

Speed - 81.36

- 81.36 Acceleration - 82.19

- 82.19 Brakes - 26.00

- 26.00 Handling - 75.60

- 75.60 Overall - 66.29

While these statistics give a good idea about each car's performance, they cannot be used to compare the two comprehensively.

Panthere's top speed of 122.50 mph or 197.14 km/h is slightly faster than Annis 300R's 120.00 mph or 193.12 km/h. Despite this, 300R's superior acceleration aids it in achieving a significantly quicker lap time. Annis 300R is also an Imani Tech vehicle in GTA Online, allowing players to add Missile Lock-On Jammers and extra Armor Plating. Countermeasures and deployable proximity mines can also be installed in this car.

The Toundra Panthere lacks all of the aforementioned features. Moreover, it is easy to destroy using one or two explosives even after complete armor upgradation. The same becomes really difficult to accomplish against an Annis 300R. Once players enhance its armor to the maximum capacity, it can withstand the following amount of explosives :

Homing Launcher/Oppressor Missiles/Jet Missiles - 12

- 12 RPG/ Grenades/Sticky Bombs/MOC Cannon - 4

- 4 Explosive Rounds - 10

- 10 Tank Cannon - 2

- 2 Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20MM FLAK - 1

This durability gets halved when Annis 300R is unoccupied; however, it is still superior to Panthere's resistance.

While Toundra Panthere has a marginally faster top speed and higher overall rating, Annis 300R offers more to the players. The latter is also cheaper; hence, all things considered, Annis 300R turns out to be a much better car.

