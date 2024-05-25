Unraveling GTA 6 speculations, rumors, and predictions

When it comes to GTA 6 speculations, the biggest question everyone has is regarding the gameplay and the new features that it will introduce. The Grand Theft Auto community has made many predictions regarding what the game will have. Many of these come from rumors or even leaks, and as expected, not all leaks have been verified to be true.

With all this in mind, we've prepared an article based on several GTA 6 speculations. It takes into account all the interesting leaks, rumors, predictions, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is entirely speculative in nature. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Exploring some popular GTA 6 speculations

Some of the biggest GTA 6 speculations revolve around who the actors are, what the story is about, the various new gameplay features, and so on.

To begin with, there have been many rumors about who is playing the role of Jason and Lucia. Many actors have been brought up, but the most recent rumors suggest that Dylan Rourke is playing the role of Jason whereas Manni L. Perez is acting as Lucia.

Some other actors who have been speculated to be voicing Jason in GTA 6 include Bryan Zampella, Dominic Purcell, Gregory Connors, and Matt Burns. On the other hand, actresses who have been rumored to be playing Lucia in Grand Theft Auto VI include Alexandra Echavarri, Leslie Lluvet, and Ana Esposito.

Now, when it comes to features, fans have been able to take several sneak peeks into some of the new improvements in the upcoming game. The massive 2022 leaks provided hours of gameplay footage, which disclosed some interesting new features like an advanced carjacking system, spearfishing, prone and crouch animations, realistic robberies, and more.

There are even some other supposed features that come from rumors, speculations, and unverified sources. Now, a rumor about the GTA 6 map states that the vast majority of it has enterable buildings. According to the GTA 6 TikTok leaker, 70% of the map is enterable, which would be truly impressive if it's true. There are many GTA 6 speculations regarding its map, and everyone is excited to know how big and detailed it will be.

Surprisingly, Take-Two has filed for some AI patents, one of which is about the interior spaces in a videogame. If we speculate on this, it can be assumed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will have randomly generated interiors, which would make sense in a game with a massive map and countless enterable buildings.

Another AI patent suggests that the in-game NPCs will have emergent responses based on their mood, which is another randomly decided mechanic.

Moreover, according to a Redditor, Grand Theft Auto 6 will end up having 3v3 basketball, RDR2-like gore and dismemberment, dual-wielding guns, and so on. However, as mentioned before, all of this is mere speculation until Rockstar Games releases GTA 6 in Fall 2025.

