Was GTA 5’s Michael part of the Witness Protection Program?

One of the most common misconceptions about GTA 5 is that Michael was in the Witness Protection Program.

There is no doubt that Michael was never a part of the Witness Protection Program. Some characters like his wife, Amanda, believe him to be a part of it. Hence, it's not surprising that some players would assume that to be true as well. However, they shouldn't believe everything they hear in a video game.

Sometimes, characters are wrong. If players read in-between the lines and extrapolate useful info, then they will understand that Michael wasn't a part of the Witness Protection Program in any way.

It's easy to overlook this, especially when the player takes everything they see at face value.

Michael was never a part of the Witness Protection Program in GTA 5

Michael De Santa is commonly thought to be in Witness Protection (Image via Rockstar Games)

Michael was not part of the Witness Protection Program in any way, shape, or form in GTA 5's story. To understand why he wasn't in the program throughout GTA 5's story, it's vital to understand what the Program entails.

The Witness Protection Program

Michael isn't seen with guards at any point in GTA 5 (Image via Wikipedia)

The most important part about the United States Federal Witness Protection Program is that it's designed to protect a crucial witness for an upcoming trial. It's a vital facet that many GTA 5 fans tend to overlook.

There is nothing that Michael can testify for that would be useful in this situation. Trevor and Brad would be easy to prosecute without Michael, so he isn't needed for that in the scenario they're caught. Of course, that's implying that Trevor and Brad wouldn't have been killed outright.

The main purpose of Dave's deal with Michael is that it helps bolster the former's career while allowing the latter to move on to the next chapter of his life. It's a selfish deal that goes past any government agency's knowledge in GTA 5.

Dave's deal with Michael

This deal was just to benefit Dave Norton, not the whole FIB (Image via Rockstar Games)

Michael gets a new identity and moves to Los Santos. While this may seem like a characteristic of being part of the Witness Protection Program, this isn't an exclusive feature.

Dave, like many GTA characters, is corrupt. He could set up Michael with a new identity like many criminals are capable of doing, and the FIB wouldn't have to know about it. The FIB has smart minds, but they're not omniscient.

Of course, there is nothing that Michael does that would help with any upcoming trial. Although Amanda says that he is in Witness Protection, that doesn't mean he actually is a part of it.

It's important for players to read in-between the lines and remember that Michael is a notorious liar, even to his own family.

The FIB wouldn't have gotten anything of value from Michael in the current situation. Wasting resources on a person for no reason is illogical. It's instead easier to know that Michael already had some money from his previous scores and Dave, individually, helped him start anew in GTA 5.

Lester knows that Michael isn't in Witness Protection

"For starters, they don't put witnesses up in multimillion dollar mansions in Rockford Hills."

During GTA 5's mission, Casing the Jewel Store, Lester asks some poignant questions toward Michael. First, he asks if Michael's FIB buddies know what he's doing, and then he throws out the quote seen above. He later states:

"And most witnesses don't transfer five figure sums into a particular FIB agent's bank account every month. Of course, the money gets moved around and washed through a number of fronts, but the trail is there. Deposits and withdrawals. The same sum. Every month. Agent Dave Norton."

After Lester says this, Michael admits that he's impressed. Not many characters can see through Michael's lies in GTA 5, but Lester is one of them.

Amanda says that Michael was in Witness Protection and Lester states that he likely wasn't. Given the two characters' reputation and expertise in GTA 5, it's far more likely that the latter is correct in this situation.

