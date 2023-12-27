Was GTA Tokyo under development before GTA 6?

The recent GTA 5 source code leak has been disastrous for Rockstar Games, as the important and sensitive files related to the game are now available online. However, the leak is not just limited to Grand Theft Auto 5, as data-miners have discovered files related to games like Bully 2 and GTA Tokyo that have caught the fandom's attention.

Now fans wonder if Rockstar Games has been working on this title way before the Grand Theft Auto 6 development started. This article will dive into this topic and share other speculations about Grand Theft Auto Tokyo, which was supposed to roll out for PS2.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and based on rumors, speculations, and the writer's opinion.

Rockstar might have been working on GTA Tokyo way before Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto 6

Rockstar Games has rolled out some amazing video games, and GTA Tokyo might have been one of them. There were rumors about a Grand Theft Auto title set in Japan during the late 2000s, but nothing ever came out of the studio.

Thanks to the GTA 5 source code leak, fans have found files and codes related to the title. They speculate that the developers might have been working on the game but scraped the idea for some reason.

While there are no concrete dates available, Rockstar might have started working on Grand Theft Auto Tokyo and released it way before GTA 5 or Red Dead Redemption 2. But as things stand, the title never saw the light.

Now, some fans also believe that Sleeping Dogs could also have been a reason behind GTA Tokyo getting canned. Although the Square Enix title is set in Hong Kong, it is still an open-world game that could have rivaled Rockstar's title. So, if the game was still in the early stages of production, the studio might have canceled it and started working on its other titles.

However, it can be said that Grand Theft Auto Tokyo was under development way before Rockstar Games started working on Grand Theft Auto 6. This is mainly because the studio confirmed the game's active development way later after certain leaks surfaced online in 2021/22.

All things considered, the source code leak has revealed a lot of information about Rockstar Games and the potential projects they were working on. The community is also quite sad to find early concept art and script for Bully 2, another highly acclaimed title by the studio.

Piling up on the misery is the number of canceled DLCs for the single-player mode of Grand Theft Auto 5, which would have turned the game even better.

It will be interesting to see if the developers are willing to bring back some of these projects and start working on them after all these years. However, at the moment, the modding community is busy remastering Vice City using the studio's Rage Engine.

