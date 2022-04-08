Ways to play GTA 5 on Android devices revealed

GTA 5 has never been officially released for Android devices, and it likely won't be. However, gamers can take plenty of steps to play the game on their mobiles.

They can do this through Steam Link or from any cloud gaming service. The game can also be played on mobile through Xbox Game Pass for a limited time.

All methods to play GTA 5 on Android devices

There are two tried and tested methods that players have been using to play GTA 5 on their smartphones. The download has to be done on a PC and not a mobile. The latter will only stream the game, acting as a display unit and a controller.

This applies to both methods, as no mobile can actually run a game as complex and performance-intensive as Grand Theft Auto 5. In both cases, users need a fast internet connection, preferably with low latency (below 40).

Steam Link method

Here are the steps to play Grand Theft Auto 5 on Android smartphones using Steam Link:

The first step will involve downloading the Steam Link application from the Play Store.

Once the app is installed, players must open it and pair their Android smartphone with the desktop application.

On the desktop app, they must select the Start Playing button. This converts the screen into the Big Picture Mode and is now mirrored on the paired Android phone.

button. This converts the screen into the Big Picture Mode and is now mirrored on the paired Android phone. Finally, gamers can simply play GTA 5 by searching the game from their Steam library and clicking the Play button.

Xbox Game Pass

For a limited time, Grand Theft Auto 5 was made available on Xbox Game Pass in 2021. As of now, it is no longer available.

However, there's still a chance of the game returning to the subscription service. If and when this happens, users can follow the below-mentioned steps to play it on their mobiles:

Gamers need to head to the Play Store to download the Xbox app on their mobiles.

The next step is to get an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription. This is the more expensive option, but it comes with exclusive features like cloud gaming on mobile.

Players can go through the cloud games catalog using the Xbox app to find GTA 5 and then play it. They should note that a Bluetooth controller might be required to play the game on smartphones.

Other methods

Players can also opt for cloud streaming services to play GTA 5 on their mobiles. Shadow, for example, is a cloud-based streaming service that gives gamers access to a high-end PC that they can use to run Windows-based software on any device.

The primary prerequisite for utilizing Shadow is a download speed of 15 megabits per second. An Android device with Android version 5.0 or above is required, although the recommended minimum is version 8.0 and above.

Users can download the Shadow app from the Play Store (with this link), buy a subscription, and follow the given instructions. The steps are almost the same as that of Steam Link.

