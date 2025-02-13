"We are getting sci-fi GTA before GTA 6": New MINDSEYE trailer gains the attention of fans

While the gaming community is highly anticipating the release of GTA 6, Build A Rocket Boy (X/@buildarocketboy) shared a new trailer for its upcoming video game MINDSEYE on February 13, 2025. The studio stated the game would be released in Summer 2025.

Here's what @NikTekOfficial had to say about the game.

After the reveal, Omnicris (X/@Omnicris) commented,

“We are getting sci-fi GTA before GTA 6”

badbunny917086 (X/@XBSX23) asked for the game on PlayStation:

“A sci-fi GTA only on PS”

It is worth noting that Leslie Benzies (the former president of Rockstar North) is the Game Director of the MINDSEYE title. While he is currently working as the president of Build A Rocket Boy Games, GTA fans are also seemingly interested in his work.

Many X users, including the official handle of Xbox, expressed positive feedback on the MINDSEYE official trailer.

Fans shared their anticipation for the MINDSEYE game (Images via X)

Also read: Did Rockstar reveal GTA 6 trailer 2 at PlayStation's State of Play 2025?

Citing the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6 in Fall 2025, @0004n__ commented,

“If everything (VI) goes to plan, we're looking at one of the best years for releases in a long time. A new GTA, a new AC, a new Mafia, Lezlie Benzies' Mindseye, a new DOOM, Civ 7, and the list goes on.”

Some fans even stated that MINDSEYE would beat Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 6.

Gaming fans have high expectations from Leslie Benzies’ MINDSEYE (Images via X)

Dani (X/@focustop10) compared the MINDSEYE trailer to Cyberpunk and Grand Theft Auto titles:

“CyberGTA. Looks great! To be heated engines before the departure of GTA VI will come from cinema.”

Also read: Rockstar Games GTA 6 channel is now officially live on Discord

Leslie Benzies was the producer of the following Grand Theft Auto titles during his tenure at Rockstar Games:

Grand Theft Auto 3

Grand Theft Auto Vice City

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories

Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories

Grand Theft Auto 4

Grand Theft Auto: The Lost and Damned

Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

Grand Theft Auto 5

As a result, fans were comparing his upcoming project (MINDSEYE) with the Grand Theft Auto series.

Did Rockstar Games share any new updates on GTA 6?

No. After December 2023, Rockstar Games has yet to share any new updates on the upcoming game. However, Take-Two Interactive recently shared a GTA 6 update, stating the game was still scheduled to be released in Fall 2025. The news was not exactly new, but it caused the parent company’s share value to increase in the US Stock Market.

While , we will have to wait for Rockstar Games to make new announcements regarding Grand Theft Auto 6.

