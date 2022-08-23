What to do after beating GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Although GTA Online Criminal Enterprises is brimming with content, players need something to do after they "beat" it. Technically speaking, this game doesn't have a specific end goal in mind. While players can do whatever they want in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, the dedicated ones will eventually complete every heist, buy every property, and collect every achievement.

In that case, they can only wait for the next update for something new. GTA Online Criminal Enterprises doesn't have a finish line in sight, but players can only run for so long until they get bored. With that being the case, they need a different route in this game.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises has plenty of activities for players

Become a car enthusiast

Many will argue that vehicles are the best aspect of GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Rockstar put a lot of effort into them and it's quite apparent. Many vehicles take inspiration from their real-life counterparts, while also boasting custom paint jobs that make them stand out.

If the player is bored, they can always consider becoming a car enthusiast. They might want to get into the low rider scene or maybe just want something that looks pleasing to the eye. GTA Online Criminal Enterprises has nearly 700 vehicles in the entire game, so one will find something that's suitable for their needs.

Remember, players can now own 10 properties after the latest update, so there should be more than enough room to store vehicles. They can either go for a specific theme or just put random ones together.

Fool around with friends

If players can find friends online, they can focus all their efforts into a crew, organization, or biker gang. Besides the excitement, there's also a high level of unpredictability when teaming up with other people, so always expect the unexpected.

Keep in mind that other players might also need help with heists and other activities.

Check out the lesser known challenges

HIghly competitive players often avoid games like Sumo Remix, simply because the money isn't worth it. However, if one is looking to have fun, they can always give these games a try. Featuring a wide variety of ridiculous jobs, players can dive into action via the pause venue.

Explore the world in a private session

Players rarely get to stop and take a look at their surroundings. Whether it's Los Santos or Blaine County, there is a lot of interesting scenery to take in. Perhaps they can take a break and just visit some random locations.

On a related note, private sessions are far more viable now, as GTA Online Criminal Enterprises lets players run their business in solo lobbies. Furthermore, they can still earn their passive income and take a hiking trip to Galileo Park.

Wait and see what the next update brings

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises is the latest update to hit the game. With every new DLC content, players can expect more features and missions.

