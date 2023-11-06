What is the best Agency location in GTA Online (post-Halloween 2023)

GTA Online has various businesses that are profitable not only for beginners but for veterans as well. The Agency is one such venture that everyone should invest in early on in the game. There are several locations where players can set up their trade and start completing the various missions that it offers. However, there is a slight concern that might frustrate them.

Initial investment for The Agency ranges anywhere from $2,010,000 to $2,830,000. Since GTA Online offers four places where the business can operate, it could be a headache to decide on the right location as redoing the process is not an option.

In this article, we will discuss the best location for the Agency business in the game and what advantages it has over the others.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the views of the writer.

Hawick is the best Agency location in GTA Online

Ever since Rockstar Games added the Agency business in the game with The Contract DLC, players have been arguing over the best location to set it up. There are several reasons why this is quite an important thing to keep in mind before investing your money.

After the Agency is unlocked, Franklin starts handing out missions that either require quickly assassinating a target or offering protection. So, it becomes necessary to save as much time on traveling as possible.

Considering these factors, Hawick is the best location to conduct such business in GTA Online. Not only is it near the Galileo House and Queefstat, but it also has easy access to the casino and La Mesa businesses in the city. This building costs a whopping $2,830,000 and is the most expensive one out of the four.

Is it worth spending that money on a building?

Spending too much money on certain things can sometimes be an overkill in GTA Online. But with the Agency business in GTA Online, it is better to have it near other major landmarks and personal businesses. While quite a few players prefer Little Seoul over Hawick, it does not undermine its importance.

Hawick is situated at a prime location and offers several things that other buildings don't. As mentioned before, it is near other main attractions of Los Santos, and the building in itself is good-looking. It has a spacious parking lot and a wide front entrance allowing quick entry and exits.

After completely upgrading the Agency, players will be able to participate in several missions in Grand Theft Auto Online that need fast access to highways and certain locations across the city. They can get the following upgrades to furnish their Agency further and make it the perfect hot spot for their businesses:

Art

Wallpaper

Highlight

Armory

Accommodation

Vehicle Workshop (Unlocks Imani Tech upgrades for specific vehicles)

These are some reasons why it is best to purchase the Hawick Agency in the online multiplayer. With the GTA 6 release date still nowhere near, players still have a lot of time to start their businesses in the current game.

