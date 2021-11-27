What is the best bike to use in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition?

In the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, players have a few two-wheeled vehicles to choose from. The bike that probably gets players the most excited is the PCJ 600.

First introduced in GTA Vice City, this super sports bike blew players' minds. The speed and the sound it makes get players revved up even today. After not being able to use motorbikes in GTA 3, this is precisely the kind of vehicle players had in mind when they imagined bikes in the GTA universe.

This article will discuss why the PCJ 600 is the best bike to use in the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

Players can't get enough of the PCJ 600 in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition?

The PCJ 600 is possibly the most iconic bike in the GTA franchise. This is if players discount flying bikes like the ever-powerful Oppressor MKII from GTA Online. Players cannot get enough of this fan favorite, and that's why it appears in every game in the 3D GTA universe since Vice City.

The PCJ-600 was first introduced to players of GTA Vice City back in 2002 when the original game launched. It and Sanches have made the biggest impression on GTA fans over the years. Sanches is a bike better suited to offroading in GTA San Andreas than the streets of Vice City, however.

PCJ-600 is modeled after Suzuki GSX 80s

Modeled after the Suzuki GSX 80's models, the PCJ 600 is made by the vehicle brand Shitzu in the game. The players have to love the name-play that these vehicle companies in the GTA world have come up with.

With breakneck top-speed, the players must exercise some caution while pushing the PCJ 600 to its limits in the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. Driving too fast while not paying special attention to the driving controls can see the players collide with anything and be thrown off into the air. These accidents often result in injury and sometimes death.

Nonetheless, once the players have mastered breaking and corners on the PCJ 600, they will find it to be the number one bike in the game.

The CJ 600 has really stood the test of time

PCJ 600 has had a bit of a facelift now in the GTA Online world. It resembles the 80s Suzukis far less now and is now a more aggressive-looking streetfighter-style bike. Players of GTA Online have found nostalgia in the name and wonder in the new upgrades available.

The PCJ 600 is truly a timeless vehicle in the GTA universe. Players expect it to return to GTA 6, perhaps with another new look and more improvements.

