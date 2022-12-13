What is the best car added to GTA Online with the Los Santos Drug Wars update?

GTA Online fans are currently enjoying all of the new additions they have received from the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, however, when it comes to cars that have been added to the game, many players have already started giving out their first impressions.

Over five different cars can now be bought in GTA Online, and more are going to be drip-fed over the week. However, the current best car to be introduced on day one of this DLC's release is the Annis 300R.

So, if players are curious as to why most GTA Online players consider this car to be the best, this article will shed light on the reasons.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Annis 300R is the best car that has been added to GTA Online's Los Santos Drug War DLC

Design

The 300R takes direct design inspiration from the highly popular and critically acclaimed 2023 Nissan Z. Furthermore, this car feels like an exact replica of its real-life counterpart, therefore, hardcore car enthusiasts will really enjoy owning it.

It also has a distinctive front look that will make it stand out among its peers. Its headlights especially give this car a futuristic vibe that is missing in many of the other cars in its class.

It also has very calculated edges and curves that make the car aerodynamically advantageous, thus, its design philosophy complements its performance.

Performance

Currently, GTA Online fans are still calculating its exact top speed. From what they have seen, it is predicted that the 300R is going to be one of the fastest cars in the game.

Its handling is also very smooth and responsive and players will be able to control this car easily when driving at high speeds. The engine sounds very good and will guarantee that players will be excited to drive this car.

Features

Based on its features, the 300R is the only vehicle introduced with this DLC that is compatible with Imani tech.

Thus, GTA Online players can control this car remotely, and can be added with a homing missile jammer. Therefore, this car is a very useful vehicle to have to get out of lethal situations.

Additionally, it has strong armor that can take on heavy fire and missiles from enemies and be used to ram through traffic.

It is very reliable and players can use it as an escape vehicle during heists or any kind of dangerous mission.

Conclusion

For all of the above-mentioned reasons, the Annis 300R is the best car added to the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. However, this achievement might change as other cars get introduced over the coming weeks.

But right now, this is the best car players can get as the closest competition it has would be the Entity MT, which has an amazing design but lacks in its performance.

In any case, if players are still looking for some kind of flaw in the 300R it would be its price tag, which is about $2,075,000.

