What is the best helicopter in GTA Online in December 2021?

GTA Online is filled with strategic vehicles for various situations. Having the right vehicle can make nearly every job in GTA Online exponentially easier. Many objectives require GTA Online players to conquer the skies without crashing, and they can't rely on cheats to get their hands on helicopters and planes like fans of the story mode.

In GTA Online, one has to either keep track of multiple spawn locations that have an ascending level of difficulty, or spend a couple million of their hard-earned money on the same. Before doing either, players must understand the need to make an investment incredibly worthy of their time or their money.

This article will discuss the best helicopter in GTA Online as of December 2021.

The Akula fulfills the most criteria for the best Helicopter in GTA Online

While many differing opinions and accompanying tier lists exist, players should go for the helicopter that offers the most value across different requirements. Helicopters in GTA Online are generally categorized by maneuverability, weaponry and the ability to transport goods quickly and safely.

Therefore, the best helicopter is the one that fulfills these different criteria in the proportion that users or missions require them to.

Objectively speaking, the helicopter that checks the most boxes is the Akula. It is available for a well-deserved price of $3,704,050 at Warstock Cache and Carry and can be stored at one's (Personal Aircraft) Hangar. It can also be easily customized at the Hangar Aircraft Workshop.

Despite the sleek design, the Akula has considerable weaponry and storage capacity. (Image via YouTube/PCMR)

One of the fastest helicopters in the game, it recently also received a boost in its acceleration rate. The chief advantage of the Akula is its responsive movements (it can even do an aileron roll), which can be of great help to users when they need to make a quick getaway or are under fire. There are three different vision modes and the presence of defensive tech onboard is another factor to consider. Machine guns and missiles can be added as per player preference.

Akula vs FH-1 in GTA Online

The Akula vs the Hunter is a hotly debated topic in the community. (Image via YouTube/Tylarious)

While most of the community remains obsessed with the FH-1 Hunter for most of their tasks, the Akula has a lot more potential to pull off a wide variety of jobs in-game. Its size and shape make it very nimble, which is much more ideal for dodging attacks than the rather chunky nature of the FH-1.

GTA Online Statistics of Akula

Overall, the Akula beats other helicopters by a significant margin. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weight: 8,000 Kg

Seats: 4

Top Speed: 157.25 miles per hour

Based on the Boeing-Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanch

