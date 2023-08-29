What is the best jet in GTA Online for creating chaos in Los Santos? (2023)

Jets are weaponized planes in GTA Online, often infamous for their pure destructive potential. A person flying one of these aircraft typically has an advantage over others. This can be quite convenient for anybody seeking to cause a little bit of chaos in Los Santos. Some people might want to grief, while others just seek a good PvP bout.

Either way, this article will cover what is arguably the best jet in GTA Online. There are three main contenders: The F-160 Raiju, Hydra, and P-996 LAZER. The first one is possibly the best for several reasons covered later in this article.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Looking at the best jets in GTA Online

For those unaware, Rockstar Games nerfed Hydra and P-996 LAZER in the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Here's a list of what was affected:

Their rate of fire on their cannons got cut dramatically, so those jets shoot less often than they did in previous patches.

A direct hit from this gun won't automatically eliminate a player anymore.

Their cannons shoot a smaller AOE.

Despite these significant changes, a skilled player can still use the P-996 LAZER and Hydra effectively. They're solid planes in GTA Online, especially since they still have missiles that can easily blast slow-moving ground targets. At the very least, these two would be in the top three for the best jets.

Now, let's look at why the F-160 Raiju may be considered better for some players.

Why the F-160 Raiju is the best jet in GTA Online overall

An F-160 Raiju soaring through the skies (Image via Rockstar Games)

The F-160 Raiju's Explosive MG might be nothing special when compared to the nerfed Hydra and P-996 LAZER's cannons, but it shines in other ways. Here's a list of useful features of note of the F-160 Raiju:

The highest top speed in the game: 232.5 mph is exceptionally fast, far more so than other jets in GTA Online. Even its recorded lap time of 0:30.822 is faster than everything else in this game.

232.5 mph is exceptionally fast, far more so than other jets in GTA Online. Even its recorded lap time of 0:30.822 is faster than everything else in this game. Decent durability: The F-160 Raiju can withstand one more homing missile than the Hydra or P-996 LAZER.

The F-160 Raiju can withstand one more homing missile than the Hydra or P-996 LAZER. Stealth Mode: This plane can hide its pilot from the minimap, even if the operator has some items that would normally reveal them to the public. Stealth Mode is also helpful for reducing Wanted Levels to a maximum of two stars.

This plane can hide its pilot from the minimap, even if the operator has some items that would normally reveal them to the public. Stealth Mode is also helpful for reducing Wanted Levels to a maximum of two stars. VTOL: Unlike the P-996 LAZER, the F-160 Raiju has VTOL for improved vertical mobility.

All these features are superior to what the P-996 LAZER and Hydra have. In the case of VTOL, the F-160 Raiju is still more mobile with it than the Hydra.

Verdict

The F-160 Raiju is the most useful jet in GTA Online right now (Image via Rockstar Games)

If GTA Online players want a plane that causes chaos around Los Santos or is generally useful for Freemode grinding, then the F-160 Raiju is their best option. Its insane top speed, mobility, and Stealth Mode make the F-160 Raiju incredibly useful. Not to mention, this plane's homing missiles are still competent enough to destroy most targets.

Note that everything discussed here was relevant for the San Andreas Mercenaries update in 2023. Future updates may bring more useful planes, so keep that in mind. Of course, one could also hope that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be out and discussions about the best planes in that game would be taking place by then.

