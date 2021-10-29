What are some changes to the protagonists in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition?

Right away, fans will notice some major differences in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition.

Rockstar has reassured fans that the remasters will improve gameplay and graphics. The most obvious takeaway from the recent trailer is the latter, especially the character models. Some of them didn't change too much (CJ), while others look entirely different (Tommy Vercetti).

There are high expectations for GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition. Rockstar wants to strike a balance between the old and the new. They still want to retain the classic feel of the older games. Whether this works or not is up to the player. Suffice to say, there are some changes to get used to.

Here are the changes that GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition brought to the protagonists

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition made some major improvements in the graphics department. Lights and shadows are more realistic. Water and weather effects are better than before. There are reflective surfaces now. However, the protagonists are quite different. Here's how they changed for the remasters.

Claude

Claude (Image via Rockstar Games)

Claude is from the oldest game in this trilogy. Naturally, he's going to look very different 20 years later. The silent protagonist has a completely new face. His eyes and mouth have shrunk down in size.

The most notable difference between games is the hair color. GTA 3 had a darker lighting system. As a result, Claude's hair seems perpetually black. This has changed in the remaster as Claude's hair now has brunette overtones.

Tommy Vercetti

Tommy Vercetti (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tommy Vercetti underwent some dramatic changes for GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition. He looks drastically different from his original appearance.

For starters, Tommy has clearly gained weight. He is no longer as thin as he used to be. As a result, the features on his face are more widened. His faint stubble growth is also more pronounced.

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition did add texture improvements to his clothes. Players can see obvious thread lines in his tropical shirt. This is best seen during the trailer's cut-scenes, such as the one with Avery Carrington.

Carl Johnson

Carl Johnson (Image via Rockstar Games)

CJ has undergone the least amount of changes in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition. In physical terms, he now has a slightly different face. This can be seen with his eyes, nose, and chin.

The clothing textures have significantly improved. For example, his jeans are more detailed and less faded. Coupled with that, his t-shirt also has crinkles. Of course, these are relatively minor differences. CJ is largely the same in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition.

Other differences

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition uses more advanced hardware than the original titles. All the protagonists now have detailed fingers. They previously had blocks for hands due to graphical limitations.

The color palette is also more refined. All the character models are now vibrant. Tommy Vercetti is the perfect example. His clothing style is no longer washed out. Instead, his tropical shirt stands out more.

