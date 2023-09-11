What Cyberpunk 2077 mistakes GTA 6 should avoid?

GTA 6 has reportedly been in development since 2014, and many other AAA games have been released during this period. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most prominent names in the gaming industry in present times. The game took nearly nine years to develop. However, it had a rough start that disappointed many gamers.

Apparently, Grand Theft Auto 6 is also taking a long time to develop, making some fans skeptical about its final release.

Although both games were developed by different studios, and Rockstar Games is known for its refined product delivery, the problematic release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has certainly raised some eyebrows. This article briefly discusses what mistakes from Cyberpunk 2077 Rockstar should avoid in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions

Things that GTA 6 developer should learn from Cyberpunk 2077’s mistakes

Many gamers alleged that Cyberpunk 2077 was a rushed product, and CD Projekt RED released the game without proper testing. While the current game is very much refined, the day-one-released product was a buggy mess that immediately angered the gaming community.

The gaming studio kept fans waiting for nearly a decade and had to rush the game’s release after immense demand from its player base. Many critics stated that this was the biggest mistake CD Projekt RED made with the game.

Rockstar Games is also under constant pressure from GTA fans to release the game as soon as possible. However, the studio should not rush the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game like Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt RED has yet to release a multiplayer version of Cyberpunk 2077. In recent times, multiplayer games are the new standards of the gaming industry, and every player wants to enjoy gaming with their friends.

However, despite being a massive open-world and AAA game, Cyberpunk 2077 has lost its charm due to the lack of online multiplayer.

Rockstar Games is also rumored to introduce a new multiplayer mode in the upcoming game, and the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks also showed some clips from it. However, GTA Online was released a few days after Grand Theft Auto 5’s release, and it also had a rough start.

The studio should not repeat the same mistakes again and introduce the multiplayer mode simultaneously without the scope for any issues.

Another thing that Grand Theft Auto 6 should learn from Cyberpunk 2077 is that the game should be released on modern consoles only. The latter is available on multiple gaming platforms, including old-gen consoles. This caused the game to lag on those platforms.

The upcoming game must be released only on new hardware with proper optimization so gamers don’t have to complain about a faulty release.

