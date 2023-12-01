What are Drift Races in GTA Online Winter Update 2023?

The upcoming Winter Update for GTA Online is arriving in December 2023 with tons of new additions, one of which is the Drift Race Series. These will be available for a chosen few vehicles, which can be customized for drifting in Los Santos. The update is going to be a massive one, with several more improvements for a whole new experience.

With that in mind, here's everything to know about Drift Races in Grand Theft Auto Online's Winter Update 2023, as revealed by Rockstar.

Drift Race Series to arrive in GTA Online Winter Update

According to Rockstar, Grand Theft Auto Online players will receive new drifting modifications for a few specific vehicles, along with the Drift Races Series. In addition, they will also have access to a number of brand-new circuits that seem to be designed specifically for drifting.

Meanwhile, by visiting the LS Car Meet, they will be able to add a drift tuning modification to a chosen few vehicles which will allow them to drift in Freemode. Rockstar discussed all these details in a Newswire post on November 30, 2023.

They haven't, however, disclosed any new vehicles or further information regarding the Drift Race Series as of yet. More information is expected to be released as the update approaches its release date, which is predicted to be December 12.

This is because the current weekly update for Grand Theft Auto Online has been extended to December 11, and the next day is a Tuesday. If Rockstar follows their previous patterns when it comes to releasing DLC, this is when the Winter Update will be launched.

Everything coming to GTA Online with Winter Update 2023

Rockstar recently made a Newswire post detailing all the changes coming to Grand Theft Auto Online with the Winter Update in 2023. There are several new features and quality-of-life improvements, some of which are exclusive to the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5.

These include the addition of animals, for the first time in a decade, and a new way for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players to manage their car collection via the Interaction Menu. There's also The Vinewood Club Garage, a new storage facility for GTA+ members that can hold 100 vehicles.

However, most importantly, the update will be adding missions called Vehicle Robberies, a new type of property called Salvage Yard, and a returning character — Yusuf Amir. They're all tied together, as the new missions will have players stealing vehicles for Yusuf while planning these robberies at the new property.

In other news, Rockstar is also preparing for a GTA 6 trailer in early December, which might be released before the Winter Update, according to rumors. All this means that Grand Theft Auto Online players will have a lot on their plate for December 2023.