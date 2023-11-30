5 biggest features coming to GTA Online with the winter update 2023

GTA Online is getting a massive winter update in December 2023, and there are tons of things coming along with it. Rockstar recently revealed in a Newswire article about the new things and improvements coming to Grand Theft Auto Online in this update.

The upcoming content updates include new cars, a new type of property, new missions, several quality-of-life improvements, and even a returning character from previous games. Here's a list of some of the biggest things players can expect from GTA Online's upcoming 2023 winter update.

5 major additions in GTA Online's upcoming winter update

1) New type of property

The upcoming DLC for GTA Online is going to add a new type of property: a Salvage Yard called Red's Auto Parts. This is where players will be planning and carrying out the all-new Vehicle Robbery missions for Yusuf Amir. Players can also choose to sell the best of their stolen vehicles to Yusuf over here or salvage their boosted cars for spare parts.

Yusuf Amir is being added to GTA Online for the first time. He is a Liberty City real estate developer first mentioned in GTA 4 and then added to its expansion, The Ballad of Gay Tony, as the tritagonist.

2) New missions

A new type of mission—that can be started from the Salvage Yard—is being added to GTA Online. Called Vehicle Robberies, these missions involve "stealing, stripping, and selling the most in-demand vehicles." Players will engage in high-octane vehicle heists, aided by Yusuf's cousin Jamal.

According to the Rockstar Games Newswire description, this is all because Yusuf wants to add "to his collection of luxury import vehicles by any means necessary." Nothing more has been revealed about these missions, so players will have to rely on future updates from Rockstar Games.

3) Drift Races and drift tuning modifications

As is customary for any GTA Online DLC, the developer will be adding some new vehicles in the December 2023 update. Additionally, there will be a new Drift Race Series for which certain cars will be given access to drift modifications. These will be held in "a series of new circuits."

Players can add a drift tuning modification to these specific vehicles at the LS Car Meet. As of now, Rockstar hasn't yet unveiled anything about the cars or the modifications they will be receiving. As such, players should expect to hear more from them closer to the release date.

4) Animals

The upcoming 2023 winter update will add a range of new improvements to the game. One of these is the inclusion of wildlife. For the first time in 10 years, Grand Theft Auto Online will feature animals, who were earlier restricted to the single player version of the game.

However, this improvement, among several others, is exclusive to the Expanded and Enhanced Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. According to Rockstar, these improvements are the result of them continuing "to take further advantage of the latest PS5 and Xbox Series console hardware."

As such, PC players won't see any animals in the winter update.

5) Quality-of-life improvements for all platforms

Rockstar will also add several quality-of-life features and improvements that aren't exclusive to the Expanded and Enhanced Edition, meaning PC, PS4, and Xbox One players will also be able to access all these features. These include a redesigned Interaction Menu for ease-of-access, and increased LS Car Meet Reputation points to participate in Pursuit and Street Races.

Players will be able to buy copies of other players' Personal Vehicles at the LS Car Meet thanks to a new Specification Service. Other features include a small birthday present for every player on their character's birthday and personalized description tags for every floor of the Eclipse Blvd Garage.