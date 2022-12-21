What to expect from this year's GTA Online Christmas update 2022

Now that the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC for GTA Online has been released, players have already shifted their attention to the update that will be released in the latter part of December this year. This is the Festive Surprise update that Rockstar Games has been adding to the game annually during Christmas.

However, new players who joined the game this year may not have experienced it before. This article will give them an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Christmas update.

The Christmas update for GTA Online will bring in new collectibles and costumes

Most players and leakers expect the Festive Surprise update to come out during the last week of the month. December 22 is a prime candidate since Rockstar Games typically releases the update a few days before the Christmas holidays.

Although Rockstar Games has not made any official announcements about what they are going to bring with this year's Festive Surprise, GTA Online data miners (like WildBrick142 and Fluuffball on Twitter) have managed to find some of the content that will be added to the game once the update officially comes out.

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142

"Permanent" for the event only. Destroy all 25 snowmen before the event ends to get "The Snowman" outfit. You can destroy them any way you want, ramming them with a vehicle or blowing them up are most effective. [1/2]

#GTAOnline Snowmen collectables"Permanent" for the event only. Destroy all 25 snowmen before the event ends to get "The Snowman" outfit. You can destroy them any way you want, ramming them with a vehicle or blowing them up are most effective. [1/2] Snowmen collectables"Permanent" for the event only. Destroy all 25 snowmen before the event ends to get "The Snowman" outfit. You can destroy them any way you want, ramming them with a vehicle or blowing them up are most effective. [1/2]#GTAOnline https://t.co/P4HXSA2kbv

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142 [2/2] images.

Oh, and beware, there's a bug where sometimes destroying a snowman won't register. You will have to leave the area and come back for it to respawn. [2/2] images.Oh, and beware, there's a bug where sometimes destroying a snowman won't register. You will have to leave the area and come back for it to respawn. https://t.co/6ngTa5mtHv

In the tweets above, the leaker claims that Rockstar Games will introduce a new Snowmen collectible. If players collect over 25 of them, they will be able to unlock a Snowmen costume. According to WildBrick142, players should try to destroy the Snowmen by blowing them up or ramming them with their car, as this will be the fastest strategy.

GTA fans have been speculating that this Snowmen Costume will be a permanent addition, so players may be able to wear it even after the festive season is over. However, this has not been confirmed yet.

florbal @Fluuffball "The Gooch" will appear during the 2022 Festive Surprise, leaving presents for those who catch him. #GTAOnline "The Gooch" will appear during the 2022 Festive Surprise, leaving presents for those who catch him. #GTAOnline https://t.co/NPXaLSytZe

According to this tweet by @Fluuffball, a new NPC based on The Grinch will be added to GTA Online. This NPC, called the "The Gooch," will attack the player randomly as they walk on the streets and steal around $10,000 from them.

Players will be able to quickly identify the NPC by its maniacal laugh. If they manage to catch and eliminate him, they'll get a special present and be awarded triple of what "The Gooch" had initially stolen. In this case, @Fluuffball got over $35,000.

If this is the first time that a GTA Online player is catching "The Gooch," then they'll unlock the "Gooch mask" as well.

Additionally, many discounts and new vehicles are expected to be added to the game, just like the previous year's Festive Surprise. Businesses may get an upgrade, and a luxury car may also be introduced.

