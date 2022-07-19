What are the fastest vehicles in GTA Online in 2022?

GTA Online players should always know where to find the fastest vehicles.

Nobody has any regard for the speed limits in this game. There is no better feeling than reaching top speeds with a super quick vehicle. Whether it's a car or a boat, GTA Online players need to have that adrenaline rush.

It goes without saying that some vehicles will leave drivers at the edge of their seats. With that in mind, only the richest players will have access to the fastest vehicles. They just need to know where to look in the first place.

Here's a quick recap of GTA Online's fastest cars, motorcycles, boats, helicopters and planes

Fastest vehicles based on type

Broughy1322 is a certified expert for vehicle top speeds in GTA Online. He was able to calculate every single one for each category. This article will use these findings as reference guides.

Here are the fastest vehicles for each class, ranging from cars to planes:

Cars : Grotti Vigilante (147 miles per hour)

: Grotti Vigilante (147 miles per hour) Motorcycles : Western Reever (163 miles per hour)

: Western Reever (163 miles per hour) Boats : Shitzu Longfin (122 miles per hour)

: Shitzu Longfin (122 miles per hour) Helicopters : Sparrow (168.75 miles per hour)

: Sparrow (168.75 miles per hour) Planes: Buckingham Pyro (222.75 miles per hour)

As shown in the above bullet points, these are ridiculous top speeds, particularly for the Pyro. Going over 200 miles per hour is rather insane. Very few vehicles can directly compete with these ones.

Of course, some of them need to be upgraded to reach their full potential. GTA Online players will need a very big wallet full of cash.

Unsurprisingly, they are very expensive

GTA Online players shouldn't expect any less from Rockstar. The company isn't just going to give away the fastest vehicles. Otherwise, everybody would have one in their garage, even if they prefer other vehicles.

Here's what players need to save up before they buy anything:

Grotti Vigilante : $3,750,000

: $3,750,000 Western Reever : $1,900,000

: $1,900,000 Shitzu Longfin : $2,125,000

: $2,125,000 Sparrow : $1,815,000

: $1,815,000 Buckingham Pyro: $4,455,500

That's a lot of grinding that needs to be done. GTA Online players are looking at several million dollars here, which is nothing to sneeze at. On a related note, they can find these specific vehicles on the following websites:

Grotti Vigilante : Warstock Cache and Carry

: Warstock Cache and Carry Western Reever : Legendary Motorsport

: Legendary Motorsport Shitzu Longfin : DockTease

: DockTease Sparrow : Warstock Cache and Carry

: Warstock Cache and Carry Buckingham Pyro: Warstock Cache and Carry

Warstock Cache and Carry seems to have the fastest vehicles per class in the entire game, not to mention the most expensive.

Players should keep their eye out for the summer update

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be https://t.co/UXNBTFw57v

2022 is only halfway done, but Rockstar still has more content to share. The above list could potentially be outdated by the next summer update. Remember, most of those vehicles showed up in the Cayo Perico update.

The GTA Online metagame always changes with every big update. What used to be the fastest car last summer might not be the case this summer. Players should wait and see what the next update holds in the very near future. There is no telling what to expect this summer.

