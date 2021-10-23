What is the first car all GTA Online players must buy?

With a standard trade price of $525,000, the Armored Karin Kuruma will take a bit of saving up for GTA Online players. But the question is, can it really be worth its price tag? Indeed, it can.

There are numerous "starter" vehicles GTA Online players can buy for as little as $10,000, but these cars can just as easily be obtained for free. GTA Online players can just steal them whenever they spot one of them, and go put them in the character's garage.

So why must GTA Online players first buy the Kuruma? This article hopes to explain the reason and give some great advice.

The Kuruma in GTA Online is one of the most enduring cars

Many GTA players will already know the Armored Karin Kuruma and view it as one of the toughest cars in GTA Online. Of course, there are crazy Arena War vehicles that may be "stronger", but the Armored Karin Kuruma still tops the list of cars players must buy.

Bulletproof and virtually indestructible to bullets, this fast car is perfect for so many missions and other activities. It would take someone with a high-powered rifle a whole 20 seconds to blow up an armored Kuruma. Most cars would blow up in under 10 seconds; including the unarmoured version of the Kuruma in 6.3 seconds.

Fortunately, the Armored Karin Kuruma is a very quick and maneuverable car that makes it easy for players to escape from some pretty hairy situations. In addition to being bulletproof, the car is practically fall-proof and crash-proof, too. Undamaged by giant trucks driving over it or falling from a cliffside, the Kuruma can handle almost anything the game throws at it.

GTA Online: The Kuruma is worth the cost

Players of GTA Online know that the Armored Karin Kuruma is not the cheapest car in the game to buy. It costs the pretty price of $525,000, or it is discounted to $315,000 on completion of the Fleeca Job. Especially with this discount, players must buy this car.

The reason GTA Online players must buy the Kuruma as their first car is simply because, as this article has explored, it is one of the best cars that players can own in the game.

