What is the most fun mission in GTA 5?

GTA 5, the most current title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, is one of the most popular and most bespoken games of all time.

The game features a total of 69 main missions, each featuring more than one lead character. Each GTA 5 mission features a strong plotline and boasts a complex arch for the player to nail as smoothly as possible.

This article talks about the most popular job featured in GTA 5.

GTA 5: A look at the most popular mission

While many reasons have contributed to GTA 5's marvelous success, the game owes a good deal of its fame to all the incredibly entertaining missions it comes equipped with.

The Third Way, the mission where Franklin chooses not to stab any of his friends and bring a perfect climax to an anticlimactic situation, is arguably one of the most memorable missions in GTA 5.

Before this, the player, when playing as Franklin, would encounter two of their most blood-thirsty enemies, Steve Haines, a corrupt FBI agent, and Devin Weston, a greedy billionaire.

Steve Haines asks the player to kill Trevor. Devin Weston, on the other hand, wants to see Michael dead, and entrusts Franklin with the job.

Players are, hence, required to make a tough choice. Killing Trevor would mean getting rid of the most entertaining character in GTA 5, not to mention making Franklin, one of Trevor's dearest friends, stab him in the back. But sparing Trevor would mean killing Michael, a character who possesses the ability to capture the player's heart from the very start.

So, the best way to go about this is to go for The Third Way, called Deathwish, and team up against the bad guys instead of killing one of the best GTA 5 protagonists.

By the end of this mission, not only does every GTA 5 protagonist survive and set on a new journey, but the player also gets to finally relish the satisfaction of killing those who made the players' life a living hell.

