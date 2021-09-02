Who is the best GTA protagonist?

The GTA series features a number of bastardly protagonists, each more compelling in nature than the other.

From a psychotic maniac like Trevor Philips to a self-deprecating mastermind like Carl Johnson, the franchise boasts a diverse assortment of protagonists.

While CJ from GTA San Andreas is unarguably the most beloved protagonist from the GTA series, there's another incredibly unique character in the franchise who, while popular in his own right, doesn't get the kind of limelight he deserves. This character is one of the best GTA characters of all time, Michael De Santa.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Why is Michael De Santa the best protagonist in the GTA series?

Michael De Santa is one of the three protagonists featured in GTA 5, arguably the most popular entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Dramatically voiced by Ned Luke, Michael is an archetype that's seldom seen in the franchise. The former bank robber and career criminal has all one could ask for: a magnificent house, a snarky but beautiful wife, two spoiled but well-meaning kids and a relatively normal life. However, he acknowledges the fact that he's not content with the way things are. He wants much more than what life has bestowed upon him.

A full and halcyon lifestyle seldom suits people like Michael De Santa, who know what it's like to live on the edge, where an idyllic life is but an illusion. As such, he valiantly sets out on a dangerous and entirely unnecessary path just to feel like himself again. And that is exactly what makes him one of the most unique characters in the GTA series.

Michael was not a result of his circumstances. He made an informed decision and chose a lifestyle that could very well see him dunked on during a peanut-paying job or in a dingy alleyway because, as he himself says, that's how he feels alive.

The mundane monotony of life had left him feeling sad and hollow. As a result, he was determined to make the most of his remaining years, even if it meant engaging in life-threatening situations most of the time.

Michael once said during his therapy session:

"I'm just a fat washed up jock who can't get his head around the fact his high school football career didn't play out the way that he planned. The only way I'm content and competent is with a gun in my hand or a price on my head"

Michael De Santa acts as the anchor that ties everything together in GTA 5. Had Michael not betrayed Trevor, the story would never have felt real. Additionally, Trevor would hardly have had any motive to see Michael again.

Likewise, Franklin would probably have paved an entirely different path for himself, one that didn't involve Michael playing the sergeant with him. However, as the story stands right now, he wouldn't have gotten far without Michael's guidance.

All in all, Michael De Santa is one of the best GTA characters of all time and deserves a lot more hype than he gets from the community. While a man-child like Trevor and a softie like CJ always make for great archetypes, it is the likes of Michael who truly makes the game feel a lot more real.

