What GTA 6 fans can expect from 2024: Trailer 2, Gameplay Reveal, and more

As the year draws to an end, GTA 6 gets closer to its release date. Rockstar Games has revealed through the game's first trailer that it will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025. In the meantime, the next trailer is also expected to launch this new year, i.e., in 2024. Fans are also eager to know if they will also get to see a gameplay reveal.

The first trailer, released on December 5, 2023, got around 159 million views and broke multiple records, quickly becoming one of history's most popular video game trailers. Following previous patterns, most fans believe the next trailer will arrive in 2024.

Some also predict a gameplay reveal trailer in the same year. Nonetheless, 2024 will undoubtedly be a significant year for Grand Theft Auto VI, with Rockstar expected to reveal more details about the game as it prepares for release the following year.

Why 2024 will be an important year for GTA 6: More trailers, gameplay reveal, more

Rockstar Games revealed the first official GTA 6 trailer at the end of 2023. They also announced that it will be launched in 2025 exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the current-generation consoles. This doesn't leave much room for anything else about GTA 6 this year, and naturally, it means that 2024 will be the big year when fans learn more about the game.

Now, many fans have compared the release timelines of two past Rockstar titles — GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Both these games were released two years after the first reveal trailer. Grand Theft Auto 5 was officially revealed in 2011, and the game came out in 2013. In between, it received seven different trailers, although the character trailers for Michael, Franklin, and Trevor are often counted as one.

Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2, revealed by Rockstar in 2016, came out in 2018. It received six different trailers before its release, where the gameplay trailer was divided into two parts. However, here's where the similarity in the patterns ends. GTA 5 only received one trailer in 2012, the year before its release. After the first teaser in November 2011, Rockstar would take a whole year to reveal more about the game.

On the other hand, RDR2 had three trailers revealed for it in 2017. Now comes the question of which game's pattern GTA 6 will follow. If Rockstar goes with RDR2's pattern, fans can expect a lot in 2024, including Trailer 2, Trailer 3, and maybe even a gameplay reveal. Some fans have come up with a rather far-fetched theory; the bullet holes in the car seen in the official artwork apparently read September 2024 in Braille.

While Rockstar is known for dropping hints in the least expected places, this theory is likely false. Whatever the bullet holes are meant to represent, it doesn't translate to September 2024 in Braille. Nevertheless, if Rockstar's previous patterns are considered, there's a high chance for Rockstar to reveal more trailers and other information about Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2024.

In other news, Grand Theft Auto 6 fans have been busy hunting for Lucia's GTA 6 voice actor, and after believing Ana Esposito was the one, they now believe that Manni L. Perez is playing the role.

