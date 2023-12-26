From GTA 6 reveal to GTA 5 leak incident, 5 major things that happened in 2023

GTA 6's first official trailer certainly accounted for celebration, but incidents like Grand Theft Auto 5's source code getting leaked around Christmas added to Rockstar Games' misfortune. The latter not only revealed information about the 2013 title but also some unannounced projects like Bully 2, Midnight Club 5, and more.

In a nutshell, this year can be termed as a mixed bag for Rockstar Games. In this article, we will look back at five major things related to the studio that happened in 2023.

GTA 6 trailer release and 4 other major things that happened in 2023

1) Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary

Grand Theft Auto 5 celebrated its 10th anniversary on September 17, 2023. The game has been one of Rockstar's best assets in the last decade. It has sold around 190 million units as of writing and should continue to sell more until its sequel arrives in 2025.

To celebrate the occasion, Rockstar disseminated free in-game items, such as outfits themed on its three protagonists, Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips, and Franklin Clinton, in its multiplayer mode, GTA Online.

Unfortunately, GTA 5's 10th anniversary was a bit underwhelming. While these collectibles are a nice touch, the event could have been on a much bigger scale.

2) GTA 6 trailer release

Rockstar Games released the first official trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 on December 5, 2023. It confirmed many things showcased in the September 2022 leaked development footage and several other details. The sequel will be set in the fictional state of Leonida and mark the return of Vice City.

The game will also feature a female protagonist named Lucia, who fans are interested in learning more about. Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025, and more might be revealed ahead of its release, such as confirmation about its voice actor.

3) Grand Theft Auto 5 source code leak

GTA 5 source code leaked around Christmas 2023, putting a damper on an otherwise successful year for Rockstar Games. This incident revealed much information about the studio's 2013 title, reportedly ranging from canceled story mode DLCs to map expansions.

In fact, Rockstar might have even been planning to include Liberty City in some way. These expansions may never see the light of day as the studio's major focus has been Grand Theft Auto Online in the last decade, with Grand Theft Auto 6 set to take center stage in the future.

4) Details about unannounced projects revealed

Expand Tweet

As stated earlier, the GTA 5 source code leak unveiled a lot of information about some unannounced Rockstar Games projects. These include highly anticipated entries like Bully 2 and Midnight Club 5, a sequel to Rockstar's racing video game franchise featuring titles like Midnight Club: Los Angeles.

However, the most notable seems to be a canceled game titled Agent. It would have reportedly been set during the Cold War, with its map seemingly revealed via the source code leak incident. Besides that, not much is known about Agent at this moment.

5) Grand Theft Auto 5 added to PS Plus Game Catalog

GTA 5 is now free for PS Plus Extra and Premium members. They can access the title from PS Plus' Game Catalog on PS4 and PS5 as long as their PS Plus Extra or Premium membership is active. Its file size is 91.357 GB on PS4 and 95.945 GB on PS5.

This isn't the first time the game has been made free of cost. It was made available for free on Epic Games Launcher back in 2020. However, that was for a limited time.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar will release more trailers for GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes