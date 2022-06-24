Redditor recreates Danny DeVito as a GTA character

The GTA series, over the years, has featured many great actors from Hollywood. The most noteworthy were Ray Liotta as Tommy Vercetti and Samuel L. Jackson as Officer Tenpenny. There was even a small cameo designed around Phil Collins, who had a specific mission designed around him.

Redditor MiterMinister spent a lot of time creating a GTA splash screen featuring the great Danny DeVito. Although the actor has never been a part of the series, the picture used fits perfectly with the game's satirical approach.

Is that Danny DeVito in GTA?

The splash screen took more than six hours to create, according to Redditor MiterMinister. It was created with the help of Animier-Dich, a German website which helps transform images using the art style from popular franchises like GTA, Naruto, the Simpsons, and many more.

The image was posted on the r/gtaonline subreddit three days ago and has already garnered over 4000 upvotes. One user loved the image so much that they said it was wallpaper-worthy. The creator obliged and asked for an email ID while mentioning his etsy page which features more of his work.

Danny DeVito is a legendary actor who has played a wide variety of roles. His incredible range includes a mentally-ill patient in One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest to the Penguin in Batman Returns. He is the epitome of comedic gold in Hollywood and has been at it for nearly 50 years, and has also won an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

The image used on the splash screen was taken from a show called It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which has been on air for almost 15 years. It is about five friends who are somehow dependant on each other and try to run an Irish bar.

The scene is from the episode, "Gun Fever Too: Still Hot," where Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito's character) is in an interview about gun ownership.

Frank is all for gun ownership as he describes an ordeal he had with two robbers not too long ago. He said he was lucky to have been carrying his "pieces" (guns) and that they helped him fend off the attackers.

A famous line from the scene reads:

"Anyway, I started blasting."

It went on to become a very popular meme that is often shared across social media, and sits very well with GTA 5's satirical approach to the American lifestyle and ideology.

The Grand Theft Auto fanbase is quite large and it houses all kinds of players. Hence, cross-overs, pop-culture related images, and videos are often created. MiterMinister's work is a perfect example of this; his image was pretty well thought out and it fits in perfectly with the Grand Theft Auto theme.

As for whether Rockstar Games will hire Daniel Michael DeVito Jr. to star in a GTA 5 DLC, or even GTA 6, is unknown at this point. However, the Emmy award winner would fit into the the game perfectly, and given his acting prowess, will surely deliver a brilliant performance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far