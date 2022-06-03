GTA Online Redditor allegedly finds Pete Davidson lookalike

The GTA-verse has always had a thing for doppelgangers as far as characters in the games are concerned. Most of these lookalikes straddle the slim line between being totally inaccurate and an exact replica with a pinch of satirical seasoning.

Rockstar has never shied away from poking fun at celebrities or including them in games. For instance, the series has featured Phil Collins and Love Fist.

GTA Online has been around for almost a decade, and several Easter eggs have been found or located by fans. Recently, a post on social media claimed to have found SNL star Pete Davidson in-game. This article elaborates on this particular finding involving the comedian.

Pete Davidson, is that you in GTA Online?

This Reddit post by OlFattyLumpkin appeared on the GTA Online sub Reddit three days ago with the caption: "Vespucci Mask Shop guy looks sooooo much like Pete Davidson."

The post went viral and got a whole bunch of responses from fans. It already has nearly 5000 upvotes and over 150 comments. It mentions the Vespucci Movie Masks and Memorabilia shop on Vespucci Beach, a shop millions of players must have visited to get a unique mask to wear.

However, while the shop has been in the same location since the game's launch, not a lot of people had noticed Pete till recently.

Some fans are quite split on whether it is really Pete Davidson's doppelganger.

The most upvoted comment on the thread says, "That's Pete Davidson," and it's hard to ignore the resemblance, especially considering the number of Redditors who agree.

But this begs the question of why the devs didn't include any lines or sequences involving the extremely talented and funny star.

One user, bracciolle, made a reference to the famous smart water ad Pete featured in, saying all that Pete needed was a bottle of smart water.

GTA Online gamers kill NPCs all the time, sometimes even unintentionally. But generally, no one bats an eye.

Random store owners and the Diamond Casino valet probably die a million times every day. But OG_Bradley_D seems to harbor a special dislike of Pete Davidson. He made not one but two comments vocalizing his opinion concerning the comedian.

Here is how some other fans reacted to learning about Pete's lookalike in the game.

The hate parade picked up pace quickly as other GTA Redditors joined in to make sure their opinions of Davidson not being funny were heard loud and clear.

It's surprising how the entire topic shifted from determining whether it was a Pete Davidson lookalike to how unfunny he is.

Kanye West supporters also made sure to chime in as well by calling him Skete in numerous posts.

Kanye recently shared quite a few disturbing posts regarding his ex-wife dating the comedian. One such post featured an image from the film Baby Boy (2001), where Tyrese Gibson is being strangled and called Skete.

However, this isn't the first time gamers have found the "mask guy" to have an uncanny resemblance to SNL star Pete Davidson.

