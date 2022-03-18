"I blacked the Super Bowl out on you" - Kanye West calls out Pete Davidson as rumors of Broncos takeover intensify

The Kanye West and Pete Davidson feud continues to take on new life every passing day. The West-Davidson rift started after reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West separated (and eventually divorced), and Kardashian started dating Saturday Night Live cast member Davidson.

After West unleashed a series of one-sided rants on social media, Davidson had some of his own words released publicly by SNL writer Dave Sirius through screenshots of text messages between Davidson and West.

bobby wasabi @bobbyteriyaki pete davidson entering his supervillian era u love to see it pete davidson entering his supervillian era u love to see it https://t.co/j6jxeRhzkT

Davidson takes some shots at West in the screenshots by telling him to “grow up.” He also pivoted from the tense exchange to offer West some help with mental health issues.

After the exchange, Kanye West posted on Instagram a response to the news that Pete Davidson shocked an audience with jokes about having sex with a baby. West commented that for this reason, Davidson should not be around his children and continued to criticize him.

West wrote on Instagram:

“Yet another reason why SKETE gotta stay away from my children Oh and nobody noticed that he ain’t show up to SNL Because Mr. I can help you with meds had a mental breakdown after we ran him off the internet SKETE you not built for this I already blacked the Super Bowl out on you Apologize to your family for being in your family”

Between feuding in public over family matters, West is also in the middle of pursuing an investment opportunity to buy the Denver Broncos after the franchise was officially put up for sale last month. West and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown were at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles and have publicly stated their interest in buying the Broncos.

RapTV @raptvcom Kanye West, North West & Antonio Brown at the Super Bowl Kanye West, North West & Antonio Brown at the Super Bowl‼️🏈 https://t.co/i3RORcb5kq

Kanye West looks to take ownership of Broncos alongside Antonio Brown

Although neither Kanye West nor Antonio Brown has the personal assets to make a bid, the pair could raise capital by teaming up with other investors and taking on more debt to make a run at the franchise.

According to USA Today, the Broncos’ projected sales price exceeds $4 billion, and that figure would mean both West and Brown would have to pool all of their assets and find other investors even to come close to having a chance to buy the franchise.

The Broncos are amid a busy offseason where they traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson and signed former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory. The team will also have a new head coach in Nathaniel Hackett, the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers for the last three seasons.

