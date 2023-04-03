What to do in GTA Online after beating Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's The Last Dose update was released on March 16, 2023, wrapping up the long-running Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. The update's missions, although brief, were well-received by the player base. Since then, players have been looking for things to do in-game. While playing other titles is an option, those who wish to stick to GTA Online still have plenty at hand.

Despite it being a 10-year-old game, players have a lot of activities to partake in and things to discover. With that said, let's look at the best things to do after beating Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose.

Best things to do in GTA Online after beating Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose

One of the major objectives of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC was the establishment of Acid Labs, where players can operate from inside the Brickade 6x6. Players can generate profits of over $100,000 by selling acid.

Acid Labs sell missions and supply missions can be engaging and quick to finish. Those who wish to skip The Last Dose missions can purchase the MTL Brickade 6x6 from Warstock Cache & Carry. The vehicle is equipped with an Acid Lab that players can use instantly.

Do Fooligan Jobs

GTA Online Fooligan Jobs has five highly varying side-quests. To activate these missions, players need to call Dax from their in-game mobile phone and request work. Any one of the five Fooligan Jobs will then be assigned randomly:

Working Remotely

Liquid Assets

Heavy Metal

Crop Dustin'

Write-Off

All five are interesting, rewarding players with $50,000.

Take the Ocelot Virtue out for a spin

After completing The Last Dose update, players are rewarded with a free supercar, the GTA Online Ocelot Virtue. It is one of the quickest cars in the game, achieving maximum ratings in acceleration and handling.

Players can drive around the busy streets of Los Santos and explore the sprawling wilderness of Blaine County. They can add a personal touch to the vehicle by getting it customized at Los Santos Customs.

It can also be acquired without completing the update's campaign missions by paying $2,980,000 for it on Legendary Motorsport.

Redo Last Dose missions

Since Rockstar Games has permanently raised The Last Dose mission payout by 25%, players can redo its missions to gather more money. All Los Santos Drug Wars missions can be redone by going inside the Freakshop. There is also the option to explore the map in search of secret weapons in GTA Online.

As of now, no future updates have been officially announced. However, new content is expected to arrive in GTA Online before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. Hence, players can use the prep time to prepare for when a fresh update is released.

