What GTA Online discounts are available this week? (November 2021)

For the first week of November 2021, GTA Online players can get really good discounts on various items.

Heist Month has officially started, which means players can earn big money. They can even make $500,000 if they complete all the original heists. However, it's not just about making lots of money. Players can also save with generous discounts, which covers everything from vehicles to properties.

Many of these special discounts are relevant to Heist Month. For example, players can purchase high-end apartments so they can start planning heists. These sales will only last until the end of this week. GTA Online players should strike while the iron is still hot.

Here's what they need to know about this week.

GTA Online: A full list of discounts for the first week of November 2021

All this information is readily available on Rockstar's official website. Keep in mind that all of these discounts apply this week only. Without further ado, here are the deals that GTA Online is currently offering.

Get free night vision

GTA Online players can get themselves night vision for free. Now is the perfect time to pick one up, especially for heists.

Night vision goggles can be found at a local Ammu-Nation. Meanwhile, night vision masks can be collected from Vespucci Movie Masks. These items will help with any particular stealth approach.

Stock up on heist equipment

Speaking of night vision, players also need to prepare for their upcoming heists. They need all the equipment to take on these major targets. GTA Online players should head to Ammu-Nation for some discounts.

All weapons are sold at 30% off, including the most powerful ones. Meanwhile, body armor is sold at 50% off, which makes it a steal. GTA Online players need extra offense and defense for their heists.

Vehicles on sale

Every heist crew needs a good driver. If nothing else, players will also need a mode of transportation. GTA Online is offering discounts for eight different vehicles, which are as follows:

Mammoth Hydra (40% off)

(40% off) Buckingham Valkyrie (40% off)

(40% off) Savage (40% off)

(40% off) HVY Insurgent Pick-up (40% off)

(40% off) HVY Insurgent (40% off)

(40% off) JoBuilt Velum 5-Seater (40% off)

(40% off) Karin Technical (40% off)

(40% off) Karin Kuruma, Armored (40% off)

The Insurgent and Kuruma are very good vehicles for these types of missions. They offer great durability, which can save them from a few rocket launchers. GTA Online players should definitely have some in their inventory.

Buy properties at a good price

Players cannot start heists until they buy themselves a high-end apartment. This is where they can plan out all their big scores.

GTA Online is selling these properties for a full 40% off. This generous discount also applies to any renovations and modifications. Players can buy apartments with the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website.

Take advantage of these offers

There is a lot of money to be made, but there is also a lot of money to be saved. GTA Online players should get these discounts while they still can. Most of these will certainly help them with their heists.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



• The Fleeca Job

• Prison Break

• Humane Labs Raid

• Series A Funding

• The Pacific Standard Job



Plus, additional bonuses for completing all these Heists, and more: Heist Month in GTA Online kicks off with Double Rewards on all five original Heists:• The Fleeca Job• Prison Break• Humane Labs Raid• Series A Funding• The Pacific Standard JobPlus, additional bonuses for completing all these Heists, and more: rsg.ms/5af8182 Heist Month in GTA Online kicks off with Double Rewards on all five original Heists:• The Fleeca Job• Prison Break• Humane Labs Raid• Series A Funding• The Pacific Standard JobPlus, additional bonuses for completing all these Heists, and more: rsg.ms/5af8182 https://t.co/jddj6cE1U2

By the end of this week, players will be sitting on piles of cash.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi